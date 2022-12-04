Joel Klatt updates final college football power rankings before postseason

The championship games are in the books and the College Football Playoff field is set. But who are the best of the best now that the regular season is over?

Up next are the bowl games, which will include the third tier, New Year’s Six and most importantly, the College Football Playoff. Now that all teams have a full body of work, whether it be 12 games or an extra data point from playing in a conference title game, the best in the business is weighing in.

Fox Sports’ premier analyst Joel Klatt ranked his top 10 teams on Sunday morning. Here is who he has as the best of the best in college football.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo by: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Tennessee Volunteers

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Kansas State Wildcats

AP Photo/Nate Billings

Utah Utes

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire