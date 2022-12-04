Joel Klatt updates final college football power rankings before postseason
The championship games are in the books and the College Football Playoff field is set. But who are the best of the best now that the regular season is over?
Up next are the bowl games, which will include the third tier, New Year’s Six and most importantly, the College Football Playoff. Now that all teams have a full body of work, whether it be 12 games or an extra data point from playing in a conference title game, the best in the business is weighing in.
Fox Sports’ premier analyst Joel Klatt ranked his top 10 teams on Sunday morning. Here is who he has as the best of the best in college football.
Georgia Bulldogs
Photo by: Isaiah Hole
Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
TCU Horned Frogs
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Penn State Nittany Lions
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Tennessee Volunteers
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Kansas State Wildcats
AP Photo/Nate Billings
Utah Utes
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
USC Trojans
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports