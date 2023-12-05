Joel Klatt updates college football power rankings, top 10 after Championship Week

It was a wild, chaotic championship week, where some of the favorites (Michigan football, Florida State, Texas) won but some others (Georgia, Oregon) did not. It upended the College Football Playoff picture quite spectacularly.

The Seminoles did not make the top four despite being undefeated, with Alabama getting the nod. Ohio State didn’t back in as it had last year due to the upheaval across the weekend.

Once everything was said and done, we got our top four in the Wolverines, Huskies, Longhorns, and Crimson Tide. But how would Joel Klatt rank the top 10 teams?

He gave his update on Sunday morning and ended up being awfully close to the College Football Playoff rankings. Regardless, here is his top 10.

Michigan Wolverines

2023 record: 13-0

Previous: 1

Last: Beat Iowa, 26-0

Next: Faces No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game

Washington Huskies

2023 record: 13-0

Previous: 3

Last: Beat Oregon, 34-31

Next: Faces No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl

Texas Longhorns

2023 record: 12-1

Previous: 5

Last: Beat Oklahoma State, 49-21

Next: Faces No. 2 Washington in the Sugar Bowl

Alabama Crimson Tide

2023 record: 12-1

Previous: 7

Last: Beat Georgia, 27-24

Next: Faces No. 1 Michigan in the Rose Bowl Game

Georgia Bulldogs

2023 record: 12-1

Previous: 2

Last: Lost to Alabama, 24-27

Next: Faces Florida State in the Orange Bowl

Ohio State Buckeyes

2023 record: 11-1

Previous: 6

Last: Lost to Michigan, 24-30

Next: Faces Missouri in the Cotton Bowl

Florida State Seminoles

2023 record: 13-0

Previous: 8

Last: Beat Louisville, 16-6

Next: Faces Georgia in the Orange Bowl

Oregon Ducks

2023 record: 11-2

Previous: 4

Last: Lost to Washington, 31-34

Next: Faces Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl

Penn State Nittany Lions

2023 record: 10-2

Previous: 9

Last: Beat Michigan State, 42-0

Next: Faces Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl

Ole Miss Rebels

2023 record: 10-2

Previous: 10

Last: Beat Mississippi State, 17-7

Next: Faces Penn State in the Peach Bowl

