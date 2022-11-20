Joel Klatt updates his college football rankings after Week 12
Saturday was a day in which it was difficult not to be romantic about college football. Or maybe to hate it, depending on the team you follow.
Rife with so many close calls by teams that weren’t expected to struggle, and even some flat-out upsets, Week 12 delivered in a big way. Ohio State and Michigan were in trouble late, Georgia had a ho-hum win, TCU needed a late field goal, like Michigan, while USC won its shootout with UCLA, and teams like Tennessee and North Carolina improbably lost.
Yes, it was everything you love about the sport, assuming your team won.
Fox Sports’ premier analyst, Joel Klatt, weighed in on Sunday morning on his top teams across CFB, updating his top 10. Here is his latest.
Georgia Bulldogs
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Ohio State Buckeyes
Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch
Michigan Wolverines
Photo: Isaiah Hole
TCU Horned Frogs
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
USC Trojans
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
LSU Tigers
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Penn State Nittany Lions
Photo: Isaiah Hole
Clemson Tigers
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Huskies
Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images