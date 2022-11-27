Joel Klatt updates his college football rankings after Week 13. Ohio State still in striking distance of CFP

The college football regular season is over, and with it a depressing end to the Ohio State football season after a stinging loss to Michigan for the second year in a row. And while the embarrassing loss to the Wolverines likely took the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff, there’s still a little glimmer of hope.

Look no further than the rankings of Fox College Football analyst Joel Klatt for an example of OSU still staying right in striking distance of the top four teams that’ll get to compete for a national championship. He has Ohio State within striking distance should things fall just right.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC continued to win and place themselves in a good spot, while Ohio State, LSU, and Clemson all fell. The latter two results are enough to keep the Buckeyes’ hopes alive for now.

So what does Klatt think the top teams in the country are after Week 13’s Rivalry Week? Here’s a look at his top seven teams.

No. 7 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford walks on the field after the Nittany Lions fell, 44-31, to Ohio State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in State College. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 35-16

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (⇑)

No. 6 - Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2)

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-2

Last Result | Won vs. Auburn, 49-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waits to hike the ball against Michigan Wolverines in the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-1

Last Result | Lost vs. Michigan, 45-23

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇓)

No. 4 - USC Trojans

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 11-1

Last Result | Won vs. Notre Dame, 38-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇑)

No. 3 - TCU Horned Frogs (12-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs punt returner Derius Davis (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown on an 82-yard punt return during the first half of a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-0

Last Result | Won vs. Iowa State, 62-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇑)

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines (12-0)

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws a touchdown against Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) in the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-0

Last Result | Won at Ohio State, 45-23

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇑)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (12-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) on the field before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 12-0

Last Result | Won vs. Georgia Tech, 37-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇔)

Joel Klatt's college football rankings and Twitter thread

