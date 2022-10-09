Joel Klatt updates his college football top 10 after Week 6
Another week, and some more college football teams had to hang on for dear life.
Alabama found itself in a dogfight against Texas A&M, but as both teams dueled with backup quarterbacks, the Crimson Tide held on, despite looking mortal. Georgia rebounded, Ohio State rolled, and the team that Fox Sports saw for the third-straight week, Michigan football, struggled in the first half before dominating the second.
Speaking of Fox Sports, Joel Klatt released his personal top 10 with all the games concluding on Saturday night, and he changed things up after having ranked Georgia at No. 5 last week. Here is how he sees the best of the best in college football.
UCLA Bruins (6-0)
Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0)
Tennessee Volunteers (6-0)
Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
USC Trojans (6-0)
Clemson Tigers (6-0)
Michigan Wolverines (6-0)
Georgia Bulldogs (6-0)
Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0)
Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0)
