Joel Klatt updates college football power rankings after Week 13

Now that the regular season is over, all of the questions have been answered — well, at least most of them.

We still have championship week next week, then all of the bowl games and the College Football Playoff. But as far as who’s in the latter, as long as the presumed favorites in the conference championship games take care of business, we know which four teams will be in.

And who might that be, at least according to Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt? The best in the business has weighed in.

Georgia, Michigan football, TCU, and USC all rolled, while Ohio State got rolled upon by the Wolverines on Saturday. Here is who Klatt has as his top seven in the power rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

TCU Horned Frogs

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

USC Trojans

USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Penn State Nittany Lions

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire