Joel Klatt updates college football top 5 after Week 5

One week is a blip, two is a trend. For Georgia, despite still being undefeated, it’s concerning.

The Bulldogs nearly lost to unranked Mizzou, but managed to pull out the road win in the end. However, with a second-straight week of struggle, those with high-level opinions are taking notice of what UGA is or isn’t doing, while some others are gaining traction in the limelight.

Fox Sports’s premier analyst, Joel Klatt, updated his top five teams in college football on Saturday night. After witnessing Michigan football for the second-straight week, this time at Iowa, it turns out, he’s more impressed with the Wolverines than Bulldogs at this juncture. Naturally, Ohio State is high up on his list, as did Alabama.

RELATED: Big Ten power rankings after Week 5

Here is Klatt’s updated top five.

Georgia Bulldogs

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara Perenic-The Columbus Dispatch

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire