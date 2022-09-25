Joel Klatt’s updated top 10 includes Penn State

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt certainly views Penn State in good company after the results of Week 4. In his updated top 10 ranking shared on his Twitter account on Sunday morning, Klatt included Penn State in his weekly ranking.

Klatt ranked Penn State at No. 9 this week, following Penn State’s solid home win against Central Michigan. The losses suffered by Oklahoma and Arkansas certainly helped Penn State lock down a top 10 spot in this week’s ranking shared by Klatt.

Klatt also has a bit of separation with his top three teams. With Georgia on top, Klatt ranks Ohio State second and Alabama third before noting a bit of a separation between his top three and the fourth team on his list, Michigan.

Penn State looks to back up the hype it is receiving with one final home game before hitting a bye week. Penn State hosts Northwestern on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. game on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire