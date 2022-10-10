Joel Klatt’s top 10 after CFB Week 6

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt moved the Georgia Bulldogs up in his rankings after Week 6. Georgia dominated Auburn in a 42-10 victory. The Bulldogs bounced back after nearing losing at Missouri last week.

Alabama narrowly won over Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide were without Bryce Young. However, that game should not have been so close.

Clemson won on the road at Boston College. The Ohio State Buckeyes won in convincing fashion over Michigan State. Speaking of the state of Michigan, the Wolverines pulled away from Indiana in the second half for a 31-10 victory.

Week 7 may be the best week of college football all season. Who do Joel Klatt’s top 10 teams play next week?

No. 10 UCLA Bruins

UCLA and star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson got a big win over Utah in Week 6. The Bruins have a strong offense, but need to improve defensively. UCLA has a bye in Week 7.

No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State won 41-31 over Texas Tech on Saturday. Quarterback Spencer Sanders had three total touchdowns and over 350 total yards. The Cowboys face TCU in Week 7 in a battle of Big 12 unbeatens.

No. 8 Tennesee Volunteers

Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Tennessee are off to a hot start to the 2022 college football season. Tennessee dominated LSU on the road in Week 6. The Volunteers play their biggest game in a long time in Week 7 as Tennessee hosts undefeated Alabama in a critical SEC game.

No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

Head coach James Franklin and Penn State are 5-0 to begin the year. The Nittany Lions had Week 6 off, but have a huge game in Week 7 against the Michigan Wolverines.

No. 6 USC Trojans

USC kept a pesky Washington State team at bay in Week 6. The Trojans play at No. 19 Utah in Week 7. Utah lost to UCLA last week, but the Utes have one of the best teams in the Pac-12. USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams has 17 total touchdowns and only one interception this season.

No. 5 Clemson Tigers

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei and Clemson won 31-3 at Boston College in Week 6. The Tigers play at Florida State in Week 7. Clemson’s offense still has a ways to got, but the Tigers have a formidable defense when their cornerbacks are healthy.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

Klatt now rightfully ranks the Wolverines behind Georgia. Michigan used 14 forth quarter points to pull away from Indiana in Week 6. The Wolverines host Penn State in Week 7 in what will be Michigan’s biggest challenge to date.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia won 42-10 at home against Auburn in Week 6. The Bulldogs have had some mediocre performances this season, but this was not one of them. Georgia hosts an improved Vanderbilt team in Week 7.

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Pass rusher Will Anderson and the Alabama Crimson Tide outlasted Texas A&M in a 24-20 victory over the Aggies. Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young missed the game. Young’s replacement, Jalen Milroe, helped the Crimson rush for nearly 300 yards, but had several turnovers.

Will Bryce Young play in Week 7 at Tennessee? The Volunteers have a strong offense, but haven’t defeated Alabama in ages.

No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is 6-0 to start the 2022 college football season. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing great football. The Buckeyes defeated Michigan State 49-20 in Week 6 and have a bye in Week 7. The Buckeyes are the only top three team to not have a one possession game.

