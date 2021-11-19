Joel Klatt thinks this could be ‘Wisconsin’s best chance to win the Big Ten in a long time”

Wisconsin began its 2021 football season on quite a skid. The team lost three games in the FOX Big Noon Kickoff window all to ranked teams, finishing with a record of 1-3 through the first four weeks of the season.

The losses did not come because of any lapses from Jim Leonhard’s remarkable defense. They came thanks to offensive mistakes, turnovers and critical errors during the worst time.

That stretch is far behind this team, though, and I’d argue the team we watch now is far different from the one that lost 38-17 at home to Michigan. Braelon Allen has emerged as Wisconsin’s next great running back, Graham Mertz is taking steps forward as a quarterback and the defense is forcing turnovers at an alarming rate. The team’s six-game win streak has it in a position to win the final two games of the season and move on to the Big Ten Championship.

FOXSports analyst Joel Klatt went on B1G Today and discussed this Wisconsin team and its chances at winning its first conference title since 2012.

He said in the appearance he thought this could be, if they get to the game, the Badgers best shot at winning the Big Ten ‘in a long time.’

Here’s his full quote:

“I thought they would beat Penn State, I thought they would beat Michigan, I thought they would beat Notre Dame. I think very highly of Wisconsin. If they’ve got the right blueprint, in particular on the offensive side and they finally found it with that run game and the commitment to the run game, because the defense is easily the second best defense in college football. They are excellent on the defensive side. I’ve done all these championship games and every single time you come in and there’s a pretty big gap between Ohio State and the team that they’re going to play from western side of the division. And I don’t feel that way this year. Even if it is Ohio State, even if Ohio State beats Michigan and Michigan State and they kept bringing this great offense. I’ve seen what happens to Ohio State when they play a great defense. I think Nebraska is a really good defense, Penn State is a very good defense. And we’ve seen what happens to them in those moments. And Wisconsin is better than Penn State, and they are better than Nebraska on the defensive side. Which I think would give Ohio State problems. They would certainly give Michigan State and Michigan problems. There’s no doubt about it. This is Wisconsin’s best chance, if they can get to that game, this is their best chance to win that game in a long time.”

