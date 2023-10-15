Joel Klatt still very high on Oregon Ducks despite loss to Washington
The Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the 2023 season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the No. 7 Washington Huskies, 36-33, in a thrilling game that will go down as one of the best matchups of the season.
Despite the loss, I’m not sure that many people who know college football in the nation feel worse about the Ducks than they did before the game.
Sure, you would have liked to see some better execution in fourth-down situations for the Ducks. But going into this game, the biggest knock on Oregon was that they hadn’t played anyone, so we weren’t sure how good they really were. Well, now they’ve played one of the best teams in the nation, and they had more total yards, rushing yards, passing yards, first downs, and fewer turnovers.
That’s a team that deserves to hold its ground in the polls, in my opinion.
FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt feels the same way, keeping the Ducks inside the top 10 in his recent poll update. Here’s where things stand in his opinion after Week 7:
Georgia Bulldogs
Week 7 Result: 37-20 Win vs. Vanderbilt
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Previous Klatt Ranking: 1st
Michigan Wolverines
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 52-7 Win vs. Indiana
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
Previous Klatt Ranking: 2nd
Florida State Seminoles
Week 7 Result: 41-3 Win vs. Syracuse
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 3rd
Oklahoma Sooners
Week 7 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 4th
Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 7 Result: 41-7 Win vs. Purdue
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd
Previous Klatt Ranking: 6th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 7 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 5th
Washington Huskies
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Week 7 Result: 36-33 Win vs. No. 8 Oregon
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 7th
Oregon Ducks
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Week 7 Result: 36-33 Loss vs. No. 7 Washington
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 8th
North Carolina Tar Heels
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 41-31 Win vs. No. 25 Miami
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 10th
Texas Longhorns
Week 7 Result: BYE
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 11th
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Arkansas
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th
Previous Klatt Ranking: 12th
Oregon State Beavers
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 36-24 Win vs. No. 18 UCLA
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A
Utah Utes
Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 34-14 Win vs. California
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Week 7 Result: 48-20 Win vs. No. 10 USC
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A