Joel Klatt still very high on Oregon Ducks despite loss to Washington

The Oregon Ducks suffered their first loss of the 2023 season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the No. 7 Washington Huskies, 36-33, in a thrilling game that will go down as one of the best matchups of the season.

Despite the loss, I’m not sure that many people who know college football in the nation feel worse about the Ducks than they did before the game.

Sure, you would have liked to see some better execution in fourth-down situations for the Ducks. But going into this game, the biggest knock on Oregon was that they hadn’t played anyone, so we weren’t sure how good they really were. Well, now they’ve played one of the best teams in the nation, and they had more total yards, rushing yards, passing yards, first downs, and fewer turnovers.

That’s a team that deserves to hold its ground in the polls, in my opinion.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt feels the same way, keeping the Ducks inside the top 10 in his recent poll update. Here’s where things stand in his opinion after Week 7:

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 7 Result: 37-20 Win vs. Vanderbilt

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Previous Klatt Ranking: 1st

Week 7 Result: 52-7 Win vs. Indiana

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Previous Klatt Ranking: 2nd

Week 7 Result: 41-3 Win vs. Syracuse

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 3rd

Week 7 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 4th

Week 7 Result: 41-7 Win vs. Purdue

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Previous Klatt Ranking: 6th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 7 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 5th

Washington Huskies

Week 7 Result: 36-33 Win vs. No. 8 Oregon

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 7th

Oregon Ducks

Week 7 Result: 36-33 Loss vs. No. 7 Washington

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 8th

Week 7 Result: 41-31 Win vs. No. 25 Miami

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 10th

Week 7 Result: BYE

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 11th

Week 7 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Arkansas

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Previous Klatt Ranking: 12th

Week 7 Result: 36-24 Win vs. No. 18 UCLA

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

Week 7 Result: 34-14 Win vs. California

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

Week 7 Result: 48-20 Win vs. No. 10 USC

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 18th

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

