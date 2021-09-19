Joel Klatt still sees Ohio State as a pretty good team in his latest opinion rankings

It seems that not many are sure what to do with this Ohio State football team. The Buckeyes have vastly underperformed in what most felt would be another stroll to a Big Ten title and a trip to the college football playoff.

Through three games, it seems that nothing is going to be easy for this team. Maybe with the exception being TreVeyon Henderson who has looked spectacular in his first three weeks as a collegiate and even broke Archie Griffin’s 49-year-old record for rushing yards in a single game by a freshman.

Outside of that, the defense looks out of place more often than not. There has been little to no pressure on the opposing quarterback which has been a staple of OSU defenses. And C.J. Stroud is consistently missing receivers high.

With all of that, the Buckeyes are still a top 10 team. At least Fox Sports college football analyst, Joel Klatt, believes so. Klatt released his personal top 10 after the action in week 3 and has Ohio State sitting at the No. 8 spot.

Interestingly enough, he has two Big Ten teams ahead of the Bucks in Iowa at No. 5 and Penn State at No. 6, and rightfully so. At this point, both teams have looked better all around. Ohio State is getting by on reputation and depth of talent, but somewhere along the line, the talent is going to have to back the reputation up.

The Buckeyes take on the Zips of Akron under the lights next Saturday. If Ohio State doesn’t win in dominant fashion there, it might be time to push the panic button.

[listicle id=60864]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.