Joel Klatt shares his expectations for Deion Sanders’ first season at Colorado

Not long after having Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders as a guest on his show, college football analyst Joel Klatt appeared on The Will Cain Podcast and gave his own personal thoughts on the 2023 Buffs.

Klatt admitted that following last year’s 1-11 disaster, a three or four-win improvement should be considered a successful first season in Boulder for Sanders.

Here’s some of what the former Colorado QB said (h/t On3 Sports):

“Listen, I’m a Colorado alum, right? This expectation that they’re just going to be like gangbusters this first year is somewhat unrealistic. And the reason is because what I tried to explain to (Sanders),” Klatt said on ‘The Will Cain Podcast’. “A plus three or four in the win column is a drastic, drastic improvement for any team in the country. Much less a team that was 1-11 and lost by an average of 29 points.”

Coach Prime, meanwhile, doesn’t have his sights set on a 5-7 season: “I ain’t got time for that process. I want it now, and I want it all,” Sanders said on The Joel Klatt Show.

