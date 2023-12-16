Joel Klatt sees Shedeur Sanders as an early 2024 Heisman candidate

The 2024 college football season is very far away, but the Heisman Trophy discussion for next year is already here. Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will hear their names discussed a lot in that capacity — and for good reason.

Fox Sports college football analyst and former Colorado quarterback Joel Klatt recently listed Shedeur Sanders at No. 5 on his ranking of early Heisman candidates for 2024.

Here’s what Klatt wrote on Colorado’s QB:

When you look at the entirety of the program that is set up for him to succeed, his ability and the resources Colorado has at the skill positions, Sanders is a dark horse candidate to win the Heisman next. Colorado might not be a major brand that we typically see represented at the Heisman ceremony, but it actually has a Heisman winner in its past. Rashan Salaam won it in 1994, so it isn’t entirely unprecedented. We also know that Colorado and Sanders are going to get a lot of attention. Now, some of it might not be great, and maybe some voters might feel inclined to not vote for Sanders because of that.

Finding a way to protect Sanders is the biggest priority, but head coach Deion Sanders and his staff have done just that, with five-star Jordan Seaton as the prized addition.

If Shedeur gets protection, his name will be a popular one in the Heisman Trophy discussions.

