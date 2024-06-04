Joel Klatt sees path for Colorado to make the Big 12 Championship Game

Not every national talking head is pessimistic about the Colorado Buffaloes taking a great leap forward in 2024.

Speaking on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt admitted that Colorado competing for a spot in next season’s Big 12 Championship Game isn’t “out of the realm of possibility.” Klatt, who started at quarterback for Colorado in the 2005 Big 12 title game, added that if the Buffs do reach the conference’s trophy game, they’d also be well positioned to make the new 12-team College Football Playoff.

“There’s a chance that Colorado’s competing to go to the Big 12 Championship Game,” Klatt told Cowherd. “If they were to get in that game, they would be 60 minutes from the College Football Playoff. It’s not out of the realm of possibility.”

This isn’t the first time Klatt has offered up an optimistic take on Colorado this offseason. Last month, Klatt placed Colorado just outside of his post-spring college football top 25.

Check out the full clip of Klatt sharing his expectations for the 2024 Buffs:

"There's a chance Colorado is competing to go to the Big 12 Championship game." — @joelklatt on Coach Prime in second season with the Buffaloes pic.twitter.com/hyesnFPGaL — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 3, 2024

