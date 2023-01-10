Joel Klatt reveals too-early 2023 top 10 power rankings

The 2022 college football season just ended with a resounding win by Georgia over TCU in the national championship game. So now, despite it being just the day after, all eyes are now on 2023. Who will be the standout teams next season?

There are a lot of teams that are reloading, but some — like Michigan football, if Jim Harbaugh returns, that will likely return close to intact.

That said, the best in the business has weighed in. Fox Sports’ premier analyst, Joel Klatt, took to Twitter to reveal the teams he sees as the top 10 entering next season. Here is who he has.

Washington Huskies

Tennessee Volunteers

USC Trojans

Florida State Seminoles

LSU Tigers

Penn State Nittany Lions

Alabama Crimson Tide

Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines

Georgia Bulldogs

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire