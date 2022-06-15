Joel Klatt reveals his preseason college football top-five
- Joel KlattCollege football analyst
We are 80 days away from the start of the 2022 college football season, where the Georgia Bulldogs will look to defend their 2021 national championship.
It’s the time of the year where everywhere you look, you see preseason college football rankings. Friends, family, analysts….preseason rankings are king in the summer. I still remember years ago sitting in summer school while in college writing my preseason top-25 on a piece of paper in class.
Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt joined the trend on Tuesday when he tweeted out his top-five teams headed into the 2022 season.
Here’s a look:
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense 7, Defense 7
Texas A&M Aggies
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense 4, Defense 5
Georgia Bulldogs
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Returning Starters: Offense 7, Defense 3
Ohio State Buckeyes
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Returning Starters: Offense 6, Defense 6
Alabama Crimson Tide
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Returning Starters: Offense 5, Defense 8
Everyday I get a bit more excited about this CFB season! Here is a look at my top 5 headed into 2022
1) @AlabamaFTBL
2) @OhioStateFB
3) @GeorgiaFootball
4) @AggieFootball
5) @NDFootball
Almost: @Utah_Football @UMichFootball @MSU_Football @ClemsonFB
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) June 14, 2022
