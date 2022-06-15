Joel Klatt reveals his preseason college football top-five

We are 80 days away from the start of the 2022 college football season, where the Georgia Bulldogs will look to defend their 2021 national championship.

It’s the time of the year where everywhere you look, you see preseason college football rankings. Friends, family, analysts….preseason rankings are king in the summer. I still remember years ago sitting in summer school while in college writing my preseason top-25 on a piece of paper in class.

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt joined the trend on Tuesday when he tweeted out his top-five teams headed into the 2022 season.

Who will win the CFP National Championship in '22-23? - Powered By PickUp

Here’s a look:

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense 7, Defense 7



Texas A&M Aggies

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense 4, Defense 5

Georgia Bulldogs

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Returning Starters: Offense 7, Defense 3

Ohio State Buckeyes

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Returning Starters: Offense 6, Defense 6



Alabama Crimson Tide

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Returning Starters: Offense 5, Defense 8



[listicle id=73786]

Story continues

1

1

1

1

1

1