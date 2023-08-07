Joel Klatt reveals preseason 2023 college football top 10

There’s one man who has his finger on the pulse of college football more than any other, and he has weighed in on who he thinks the best teams in the sport will be just weeks away before the 2023 season kicks off.

Fox Sports’ premier color commentator Joel Klatt keeps himself busy in the offseason with his podcast, launched last year. With the season set to begin in earnest in less than a month, Klatt shared who he thinks the top teams in college football will be, having dropped a top 10 on X, the app formerly known as Twitter.

Here is who he has as well as some of our preseason thoughts on each.

Georgia Bulldogs

2022 record: 15-0

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 1

Georgia lost a lot of talent, including quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who won two-straight national championships, but the Bulldogs are expected to reload.

Michigan Wolverines

2022 record: 13-1

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 2

Michigan has everything going for it — returning quarterback, offensive line, best running back duo, an expected top-10 defense. But there are still questions, many of which won’t be answered until November and December.

2022 record: 11-2

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 4

No team has more talent at the skill positions than Ohio State. However, the same could be said the past two years for the Buckeyes, yet they still lost to Michigan the past two years. Quarterback is a question as is a defense that looked good until the tail end of the year last season.

Alabama Crimson Tide

2022 record: 11-2

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 3

Alabama’s biggest question is at quarterback, as there’s no clear indication that Jalen Millroe — if he is the starter — is up to the task of his predecessors. Still, Nick Saban is the GOAT and no team has more talent in all of college football.

Penn State Nittany Lions

2022 record: 11-2

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 7

James Franklin has maybe his best team on paper, but it still has to prove a bit. Drew Allar is expected to be a game-changer at QB, and with the now-sophomore running back trio, this could be an incredible team. Pass protection is still a concern, as is the schedule.

Washington Huskies

2022 record: 11-2

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 11

Kalen DeBoer turned the Huskies around in his first year and Michael Penix Jr. returns as the team’s centerpiece at quarterback. This is a team to watch, but it will have to contend with USC and Oregon.

LSU Tigers

2022 record: 10-4

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 5

Jadyn Daniels returns at QB and it’s Brian Kelly’s second year in Baton Rouge. A lot of the pieces are there, but the schedule is tough for the Tigers.

USC Trojans

2022 record: 11-3

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 6

The offense should be spectacular with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returning. The question for the Trojans, however, is the defense, coached by Alex Grinch. With some solid transfer infusions, it could be a year where USC finally makes the playoff.

Clemson Tigers

2022 record: 11-3

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 9

With Cade Klubnik taking over the quarterback position, the Tigers could return to glory. They were close a year ago, but still not quite at the level that Dabo Swinney had them a few years ago.

Florida State Seminoles

2022 record: 10-3

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll ranking: 8

Mike Norvell finally appears to have the Seminoles heading in the right direction. With quarterback Jordan Travis returning, while playing in a weak conference, there are high expectations for FSU. First, they need to get by LSU in the nonconference slate — an unexpected feat accomplished a year ago.

