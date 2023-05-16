Joel Klatt reveals college football top 25 after spring ball

The spring has come and gone and we’re under four months away from another journey through the college football season.

Recruiting has taken priority as summer approaches. For Oklahoma, the Champ U BBQ will be the next big event on the recruiting calendar. The annual even that takes place in June will bring a host of top prospects from the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes.

Though the 2023 season is still more than 100 days away, it’s never too early to take a look at where teams stand.

On his latest edition of the Joel Klatt Show, the Fox Sports college football analyst shared his post-spring top 25, which included the Oklahoma Sooners. Let’s take a look.

UCLA Bruins

Nov 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-4

Our take: Turning over the quarterback position is always a tall task for any program. That’s what faces the Bruins in 2023 with Dorian Thompson-Robinson heading to the NFL. They have a pair of answers. Former Kent State quarterback Collin Schlee showed against Oklahoma that he’s capable of making plays. They also brought in one of the best quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting cycle in Dante Moore.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Oct 22, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders masked rider brings the team onto the field before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

Our take: Texas Tech is getting a lot of love this offseason after an 8-5 year in Joey McGuire’s first year at the helm. It’s deserved. The Red Raiders beat both Oklahoma and Texas in 2022 and put together a strong recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. Development is key for Tech, but they’re on a solid trajectory.

Wisconsin Badgers

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football against Illinois State Redbirds defensive back Deandre Lamont (3) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 7-6

Our take: Can Luke Fickell modernize the Wisconsin offense to add a little more passing flair to their offensive attack? Tanner Mordecai had success at SMU slinging the rock, so the Badgers have a passer capable of airing it out.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes players celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale after defeating the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

Our take: If Iowa can improve their offense from the 20.2 points per game they averaged in 2022 to 25 or 28 points per game, they’ll be a contender in the Big Ten. If Cade McNamara isn’t the answer for the Hawkeyes, it’ll be another middle-of-the-pack season.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws the football during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 9-5

Our take: Clemson and Florida State are the clear frontrunners in the ACC, but if Drake Maye can have the Heisman season many are projecting, the Tar Heels could catch lightning in a bottle and make a magical run.

Ole Miss Rebels

Nov 12, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during a timeout during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 8-5

Our take: The Rebels have a good group of quarterbacks to work with, but the SEC West takes no prisoners, with Alabama and LSU at the top. The good news is they get the Crimson Tide and the Tigers at home, but have to go on the road to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oklahoma Sooners

Nov 19, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners coach Brent Venables celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma State University Cowboys at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 6-7

Our take: It would be completely reasonable to leave the Oklahoma Sooners outside of any preseason top 25. They weren’t good enough in 2022. However, their presence in Klatt’s post-spring rankings gives an indication that Oklahoma’s on the rise. The defense has to be much better for the Sooners to return to contention in 2023.

Kansas State Wildcats

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) holds up the championship trophy as the Wildcats celebrate winning the Big 12 championship after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs overtime at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4

Our take: The Kansas State Wildcats might have the best head coach and quarterback in the Big 12 with Chris Klieman and Will Howard. They’re a good team that will have a chance at back-to-back conference titles this season.

Texas Longhorns

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his daughter Taylor Sarkisian hold up the sign of the horns after the 38-20 win over West Virginia at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Oct. 1, 2022. Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

2022 record: 8-5

Our take: Everyone wants Texas to be back so badly. Quinn Ewers was good last year, but the Longhorns will need him to be better in 2023 to meet the expectations set before them this season.

Oregon State Beavers

Nov 26, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers head coach Jonathan Smith is dosed with water after defeating the Oregon Ducks at Reser Stadium. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3

Our take: The Beavers had a really good season in 2022. They beat Oregon in a close game and their only losses were to USC, Utah, and Washington. The Pac-12 looks deep this year.

TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes yells at an official during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 13-2

Our take: This might be a case of the Hypnotoad clouding Joel Klatt’s judgement a bit. The TCU Horned Frogs lost their four best players on offense to the NFL draft. Gone are Max Duggan, Quentin Johnston, Kendre Miller, and Steve Avila. Chandler Morris is a fine quarterback, but he’s inexperienced. What TCU did in 2022 was magical. Don’t expect that to carry over into 2023. The Horned Frogs fall back to the pack.

Clemson Tigers

Oct 22, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrate in the closing seconds against the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3

Our take: This feels a bit low for a Clemson Tigers team that should have improved quarterback play in 2023 with Cade Klubnik. The loss of Bryan Breese to the NFL will be felt, but the Tigers have done such a good job of recruiting defensive talent that they should be good to go.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Dec 30, 2022; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman lifts the trophy after the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2022 Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field. Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3

Our take: Things started off rough at the beginning of the Marcus Freeman era, but the Fighting Irish rebounded to finish the season with some promise. The loss of Tommy Rees hurts, but the addition of Sam Hartman at quarterback gives Notre Dame a punchers chance at a playoff spot.

Oregon Ducks

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3

Our take: If there’s a team from the Pac-12 that could emerge as a playoff contender, give me the Oregon Ducks, not the Trojans to do so. Bo Nix was fantastic a year ago and Dan Lanning has a much stronger track record of producing good to great defenses than Alex Grinch.

Utah Utes

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 02: Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Utah Utes gets a Gatorade bath by Paul Maile #54 during the fourth quarter in the Pac-12 Championship against the USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

2022 record: 11-2

Our take: The Utah Utes were the problem Lincoln Riley couldn’t solve in 2022. With Cam Rising returning, the Utes have a chance to be a thorn in the side of Pac-12 contenders yet again.

Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 26, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea and Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel meet at mid field after a shutout win by the Volunteers at FirstBank Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2

Our take: Josh Heupel had the Tennessee Volunteers offense humming despite the loss of Hendon Hooker toward the end of the season. Can they find the same magic from 2022 and can the defense be just a little bit better?

Washington Huskies

Nov 12, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3

Our take: Washington was one of the more fun teams to watch in 2022 with Michael Penix Jr. at the helm. They’ll be in contention for most of the year, but they have a difficult schedule ahead of them. They’ll travel to Lansing to face Michigan State and to Los Angeles to play USC. They also host Utah and Oregon.

Florida State Seminoles

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Travis Jordan (13) celebrates after winning the MVP trophy of the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-3

Our take: Mike Norvell has the Florida State Seminoles in a prime position to be a contender in 2023. Convincing Jared Verse to return was huge. Verse would have been a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They have a really good offense and a defense that could be one of the nation’s best in 2023.

LSU Tigers

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly checks the replay screen during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 10-4

Our take: Brian Kelly worked wonders for the LSU Tigers in his first year at the helm in Baton Rouge. The return of Jayden Daniels, who was a perfect quarterback complement for one of the nation’s defense, gives the Tigers a high ceiling. The week one matchup with Florida State will have huge College Football Playoff implications.

USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-3

Our take: The USC Trojans have the best quarterback in college football in Caleb Williams and a talented offense. But that wasn’t enough in 2022. Can they find a way to beat Utah this year and get to the College Football Playoff? The schedule is daunting with the Utes, home against Washington, at Oregon.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin celebrates with running back Nicholas Singleton (10) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2

Our take: The Big Ten east might be the best division in all of college football. Penn State has to figure out a way to get over the Michigan and Ohio State hump. They’ve got a great offensive line leading the charge in 2023 and could break through the Big Ten’s glass ceiling before expansion comes in 2024.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and defensive coordinator Pete Golding during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 11-2

Our take: Like Ohio State, Alabama will be replacing their starting quarterback, Heisman trophy winner Bryce Young. 2022 revealed some chinks in the armor of the Crimson Tide. Without a proven signal caller, the slide could be underway for Nick Saban and Bama. Probably not though.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Oct. 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; A stick-ladden Ohio State Buckeyes helmet sits on the turf during warmups before Saturday’s game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Columbus. Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

2022 record: 12-2

Our take: The loss of C.J. Stroud will be felt in Columbus, but Ryan Day is one of the best offensive coaches in the country and should have the Ohio State Buckeyes contending for the Big Ten again. But can they solve the Michigan problem?

Michigan Wolverines

Nov 12, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) stiff arms Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 13-1

Our take: Expectations are high for the Wolverines after making the College Football Playoff in 2022. They’re an experienced group led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, and an offensive line that could feature all seniors.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Broderick Jones (59) and quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) and long snapper Payne Walker (right) celebrate after winning the CFP national championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2022 record: 15-0

Our take: When you’re the back-to-back national champions, you get to be No. 1 until proven otherwise. That’s where the Georgia Bulldogs are at in the post-Stetson Bennett era. The recruiting has been strong for the Dawgs for sometime, so there should be a strong crop of talent ready to keep the good times rolling.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire