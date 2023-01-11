Joel Klatt releases his top 10 football teams ahead of 2023 season
The final seconds of the 2022 college football season came off the clock on Monday night, and with Tuesday morning came the official start of the offseason.
That means that a lot of fans flooded to the ‘way-too-early’ top 25 rankings that often dominate the news cycle the day after the national championship game.
At Ducks Wire, we looked at ESPN’s top 25 and looked at where the Oregon Ducks were projected to start the 2023 season. ESPN had the Ducks placed favorably, inside the top 10, and as one of five Pac-12 programs in the ranking.
Another voice we like to listen for is that of Joel Klatt from FOX Sports. He is one of the preeminent analysts in the game, and usually has a good feel for the pulse in the world of college football.
So where does Klatt have the Ducks in his way-too-early rankings? He released his top 10 on Tuesday, with a few “almost” top-10 teams as well:
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Penn State Nittany Lions
LSU Tigers
Florida State Seminoles
USC Trojans
Tennessee Volunteers
Washington Huskies
Almost: Oregon Ducks
Almost: Oklahoma Sooners
Place in ESPN Top 25: Unranked
Almost: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Almost: TCU Horned Frogs
Almost: Clemson Tigers