Joel Klatt releases his top 10 football teams ahead of 2023 season

The final seconds of the 2022 college football season came off the clock on Monday night, and with Tuesday morning came the official start of the offseason.

That means that a lot of fans flooded to the ‘way-too-early’ top 25 rankings that often dominate the news cycle the day after the national championship game.

At Ducks Wire, we looked at ESPN’s top 25 and looked at where the Oregon Ducks were projected to start the 2023 season. ESPN had the Ducks placed favorably, inside the top 10, and as one of five Pac-12 programs in the ranking.

Another voice we like to listen for is that of Joel Klatt from FOX Sports. He is one of the preeminent analysts in the game, and usually has a good feel for the pulse in the world of college football.

So where does Klatt have the Ducks in his way-too-early rankings? He released his top 10 on Tuesday, with a few “almost” top-10 teams as well:

Georgia Bulldogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 1

Michigan Wolverines

Place in ESPN Top 25: 2

Ohio State Buckeyes

Place in ESPN Top 25: 3

Alabama Crimson Tide

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 5

Penn State Nittany Lions

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 6

LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 8

Florida State Seminoles

Place in ESPN Top 25: 4

USC Trojans

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 7

Tennessee Volunteers

Place in ESPN Top 25: 10

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 11

Almost: Oregon Ducks

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 9

Almost: Oklahoma Sooners

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: Unranked

Almost: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 14

Almost: TCU Horned Frogs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Place in ESPN Top 25: 12

Almost: Clemson Tigers

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire