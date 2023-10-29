Joel Klatt releases new top 10 following Week 9

Another week of college football has come and gone. It wasn’t the most marquee Saturday on the fall slate but it did see previously undefeated Oklahoma fall to Kansas.

Joel Klatt was on hand for that one as the lead college football analyst for Fox Sports has now released his new top 10 rankings following Week 9 of the season.

Who does Klatt have ranked as his top team?

Here at Fighting Irish Wire we were curious if Notre Dame’s 58-7 win over Pitt was enough to move them into the top 10. Did it?

And who isn’t Klatt perhaps as high on as many others might be?

See it all here in Joel Klatt’s newly released top 10 ratings.

Air Force

Is Air Force getting primed for a trip to the New Year’s Six? The Falcons moved to 8-0 after dominating Colorado State in the snow this weekend.

The CFP will be tough for LSU as the Tigers already have two losses but a win over Alabama could go a really long way in making a case for Jayden Daniels to perhaps walk away from 2023 with the Heisman Trophy.

Ole Miss moved to 7-1 on the year after dominating Vanderbilt this weekend. Things get tougher in a hurry for Ole Miss though as Texas A&M and Georgia await the next two weeks.

Penn State moved to 7-1 after beating Indiana but the offense lacking big play ability makes it tough to imagine they can beat Michigan in two weeks.

Notre Dame

What could have been for Notre Dame? One more stop against Ohio State and perhaps things are different mentally when the Irish travel to Louisville two weeks later. Regardless, the Irish are looking to end their drought of winning a major bowl game, a streak that dates back to the end of the 1993 season.

Oklahoma

The bad news for Oklahoma is that they no longer control their own destiny in terms of the College Football Playoff after falling at Kansas. The good news is that if they run the table and potentially beat Texas a second time then they’ll have a great case assuming one of the other unbeaten Power Five teams falls before hand.

Alabama

It was easy and fun to dunk on Alabama early in the year but all of a sudden they’re again looking like the team to beat in the SEC West. Run the table and the Tide will again be in. There is a lot of work to do to get there, though – including a tough test against LSU next week.

Texas

Texas has a huge win at Alabama and a dominating win over Kansas that only looks better following the Jayhawks upsetting Oklahoma. How much help will the Longhorns need to get to the CFP, though?

Oregon’s dominating win at Utah on Saturday drew a ton of attention to a Ducks team that at times has looked as good as anyone nationally. Oh how I bet those in Eugene are hoping for another chance at…

Washington

The Huskies have a huge win over Oregon but have looked suspect since, barely getting by Arizona State and Stanford in back-to-back weeks. The Huskies will need to turn it up quickly for the stretch run if they’re going to make a real run at a CFP bid.

The Seminoles dominated at Wake Forest this weekend and get the opportunity to likely run it up on Pittsburgh next week. Their win over LSU is one of the better ones nationally while their victory over Clemson doesn’t carry the same weight you thought it would when it happened.

Ohio State

Ohio State isn’t lighting up the scoreboard like they have in years past but wins over Notre Dame and Penn State are huge for the resume. It also helps they have one of the very best defenses in the nation.

Georgia

Georgia is learning to play without Brock Bowers and is improving weekly. A dominating win over Florida was their best showing to date in 2023 which is right on time as a tough stretch of schedule now begins.

Michigan

Listen, I’m not going to take the low hanging fruit and make a joke about spying (I’ll instead make a Halloween costume out of it this week). I think Michigan is really good – I just don’t know how much I actually know about them considering they have played such a pathetic schedule to date.

That said, dates with Penn State and Ohio State in November will tell us a lot and quickly.

