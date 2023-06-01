Joel Klatt releases his post-spring college football top 25 rankings
The Badgers have been included in a number of post-spring top 25 rankings, and FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt also had Wisconsin in towards the end of his list.
The Big ten had three of the top six teams in the rankings, but all three of those squads were from the Big Ten East. A pair of Big Ten West squads, including Wisconsin, were included in the bottom five of Klatt’s post-spring top 25.
Wisconsin was not the highest-ranked Big Ten West team in the rankings. That went to conference rival Iowa. Here is a look at the complete rankings at this point in the year:
UCLA Bruins
The man listed above has moved on to the NFL. UCLA now turns towards five-star signee Dante Moore in a quarterback battle with Ethan Garbers and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee.
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Joey McGuire is the new man in charge at Texas Tech and they will look to surprise the favorites in the Big 12.
Wisconsin Badgers
Tanner Mordecai and Luke Fickell represent an exciting new coach-quarterback duo for a Badger team looking to bounce back. Should Iowa or Wisconsin be the favorites in the west? Can Minnesota make some noise? The division will be an interesting one to watch.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa earns the highest ranking for a Big Ten West squad in Klatt’s list. It’s all about how Cade McNamara fits in an Iowa offense that is looking to bounce back after an atrocious 2022 season where the defense carried the team.
North Carolina Tar Heels
Drake Maye is back and will be one of the top quarterbacks in the nation. He is without offensive coordinator Phil Longo who is now in Madison with the Badgers.
Ole Miss Rebels
The Lane train will look to keep on rolling with Oklahoma State transfer quarterback Spencer Sanders. Will he comfortably beat out Jaxson Dart in 2023?
Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma has been in all of these lists just from what feels like reputation alone. It’s the final year in the Big 12 before the Sooners leave for the SEC.
Kansas State Wildcats
Will Howard is ready to take over at quarterback, but he will do it without star running back Deuce Vaughn. The Wildcats will be back in the Big 12 title mix yet again in 2023.
Texas Longhorns
It’s time for Quinn Ewers to live up to the hype in 2023. He has the weapons around him to create one of the best offenses in the country.
Oregon State Beavers
Oregon State is back and they will put their hopes behind Clemson transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The Beavers had a resurgent 2022 season and will look to build on it in 2023.
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU had a magical 2022 season, but is it sustainable? Chandler Morris will take over for Max Duggan at quarterback as the Horned Frogs try to recapture their magic from a year ago.
Clemson Tigers
Clemson looks to get back to the College Football Playoff in 2023. The Tigers have won seven of the last eight ACC championships.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame had a slow start to the Marcus Freeman era in 2022, but the Fighting Irish did win six of their last seven games of the year.
Oregon Ducks
The Ducks have Bo Nix back at quarterback and will look to take the Pac-12 crown.
Utah Utes
Cameron Rising needs to be healthy and at his best for Utah to repeat as Pac-12 champions.
Tennessee Volunteers
Joe Milton III will likely take over at quarterback, and the former Michigan quarterback had a big-time Orange Bowl performance for the Volunteers last season.
Washington Huskies
Michael Penix Jr. has one of the highest ceilings in the country entering 2023, and the Huskies will need him to reach new heights in order to take home the Pac-12 crown.
Florida State Seminoles
Jordan Travis is one of the most electric quarterbacks in the country, and the rebuild feels complete at Florida State.
LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly and Jayden Daniels will run it back for year two at LSU. The duo helped flipped the Tigers’ script in year one.
USC Trojans
The Pac-12 has dudes. USC returns the Heisman Trophy winner in Caleb Williams and the Trojans look to get back to the Pac-12 championship game.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State has five-star quarterback Drew Allar ready to take things over as the Nittany Lions look to get to the College Football Playoff.
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama will look to get back to the College Football Playoff after falling short in 2022.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State is the class of the Big Ten in 2023, and they have a number of weapons such as Marvin Harrison Jr., Miyan Williams, and TreVeyon Henderson to lead the offense.
Michigan Wolverines
The Wolverines are led by J.J. McCarthy and will look to get back to the College Football Playoff for a third consecutive year.
Georgia Bulldogs
The back-to-back champs are rocking and Georgia looks to get back to a third consecutive national championship game.