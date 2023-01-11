Joel Klatt releases his early 2023 top ten in college football. Where is Ohio State?

The curtain has fallen on another spectacular college football season, and despite a dud of a College Football Playoff national championship game, it was one to remember and one where Ohio State once again got a swing at claiming the ultimate prize.

And while the Buckeyes came up just a wee bit short against the Georgia Bulldogs, the expectation in Columbus is that OSU will make another run at it again in 2023. In fact, many of the same teams we’ve been seeing in high-stakes games on our television sets and streaming devices are expected to show up on those same platforms again next year.

We’ll be making the rounds on preseason expectations for Ohio State, the Big Ten, and other teams moving forward, but one analyst we liked to follow consistently in 2022 was Fox College Football’s Joel Klatt. He shared his thoughts on his personal list of top teams weekly, and he was as unbiased as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s press conferences are quirky.

Well, now that the focus is on 2023 in what little offseason there is for college football these days, Klatt shared his thoughts on his very early top ten for next season, and of course, we are interested in where he has Ohio State.

Here is Klatt’s way-too-early top ten heading into next year and where the Buckeyes land in his opinion.

NEXT … Teams that almost made the cut

Almost among the top ten

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

On the Doorstep of the Top Ten

Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma Sooners

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

TCU Horned Frogs

Clemson Tigers

NEXT … Klatt’s Top Ten

No. 10 - Washington Huskies

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after rushing for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

2022 Record

11-2 (7-2 in Pac-12) – Second in the conference

How 2022 Season Ended

Beat Texas, 27-20, in the Valero Alamo Bowl

No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers

Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

11-2 (6-2 in SEC) – Second in the East division

How the Season Ended

Beat Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 8 - USC Trojans

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

11-3 (8-1 in Pac-12) – Conference champions

How the Season Ended

Lost to Tulane, 31-14, in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 7 - Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

11-3 (5-3 in ACC) – Second in the Atlantic division

How the Season Ended

Beat Oklahoma, 35-32, in the Cheez-It Bowl

No. 6 - LSU Tigers

Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

10-4 (6-2 in SEC) – West division champions

How the Season Ended

Beat Purdue, 63-7, in the Citrus Bowl

No. 5 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Five reasons Penn State could cause some problems for Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

2022 Record

11-2 (7-2 in Big Ten) – Third in the East division

How the Season Ended

Beat Utah, 35-21, in the Rose Bowl

No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

11-2 (6-2 in SEC) – Tied for first in the West division

How the Season Ended

Beat Kansas State, 45-20, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football unveils jerseys for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

11-2 (8-1 in Big Ten) – Second in the East division

How the Season Ended

Lost to Georgia, 42-41, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

13-1 (9-0 in Big Ten) – Conference champions

How the Season Ended

Lost to TCU, 51-45, in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after winning the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

2022 Record

15-0 (8-0 in SEC) – Conference and national champions

How the Season Ended

Beat TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game

NEXT … Joel Klatt’s top ten and Twitter thread

Joel Klatt's early college football top ten and Twitter thread

[listicle id=103821]

[listicle id=103597]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire