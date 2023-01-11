Joel Klatt releases his early 2023 top ten in college football. Where is Ohio State?
The curtain has fallen on another spectacular college football season, and despite a dud of a College Football Playoff national championship game, it was one to remember and one where Ohio State once again got a swing at claiming the ultimate prize.
And while the Buckeyes came up just a wee bit short against the Georgia Bulldogs, the expectation in Columbus is that OSU will make another run at it again in 2023. In fact, many of the same teams we’ve been seeing in high-stakes games on our television sets and streaming devices are expected to show up on those same platforms again next year.
We’ll be making the rounds on preseason expectations for Ohio State, the Big Ten, and other teams moving forward, but one analyst we liked to follow consistently in 2022 was Fox College Football’s Joel Klatt. He shared his thoughts on his personal list of top teams weekly, and he was as unbiased as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s press conferences are quirky.
Well, now that the focus is on 2023 in what little offseason there is for college football these days, Klatt shared his thoughts on his very early top ten for next season, and of course, we are interested in where he has Ohio State.
Here is Klatt’s way-too-early top ten heading into next year and where the Buckeyes land in his opinion.
NEXT … Teams that almost made the cut
Almost among the top ten
Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
On the Doorstep of the Top Ten
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
TCU Horned Frogs
Clemson Tigers
NEXT … Klatt’s Top Ten
No. 10 - Washington Huskies
Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies running back Richard Newton (6) celebrates with offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu (66, right) after rushing for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the third quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
11-2 (7-2 in Pac-12) – Second in the conference
How 2022 Season Ended
Beat Texas, 27-20, in the Valero Alamo Bowl
No. 9 - Tennessee Volunteers
Nov 5, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel leaves the field after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
11-2 (6-2 in SEC) – Second in the East division
How the Season Ended
Beat Clemson, 31-14, in the Capital One Orange Bowl
No. 8 - USC Trojans
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
11-3 (8-1 in Pac-12) – Conference champions
How the Season Ended
Lost to Tulane, 31-14, in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
No. 7 - Florida State Seminoles
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
11-3 (5-3 in ACC) – Second in the Atlantic division
How the Season Ended
Beat Oklahoma, 35-32, in the Cheez-It Bowl
No. 6 - LSU Tigers
Josh Williams runs the ball and scores as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
10-4 (6-2 in SEC) – West division champions
How the Season Ended
Beat Purdue, 63-7, in the Citrus Bowl
No. 5 - Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin yells during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch
2022 Record
11-2 (7-2 in Big Ten) – Third in the East division
How the Season Ended
Beat Utah, 35-21, in the Rose Bowl
No. 4 - Alabama Crimson Tide
Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
11-2 (6-2 in SEC) – Tied for first in the West division
How the Season Ended
Beat Kansas State, 45-20, in the Allstate Sugar Bowl
No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes
Nov 19, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
11-2 (8-1 in Big Ten) – Second in the East division
How the Season Ended
Lost to Georgia, 42-41, in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh yells at his team against Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
13-1 (9-0 in Big Ten) – Conference champions
How the Season Ended
Lost to TCU, 51-45, in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl
No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia coach Kirby Smart celebrates after winning the NCAA College Football National Championship game between TCU and Georgia on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia won 65-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
2022 Record
15-0 (8-0 in SEC) – Conference and national champions
How the Season Ended
Beat TCU, 65-7, in the College Football Playoff national championship game
NEXT … Joel Klatt’s top ten and Twitter thread
Joel Klatt's early college football top ten and Twitter thread
My WAY TOO EARLY 2023 Top 10
1) @GeorgiaFootball
2) @UMichFootball
3) @OhioStateFB
4) @AlabamaFTBL
5) @PennStateFball
6) @LSUfootball
7) @FSUFootball
8) @uscfb
9) @Vol_Football
10) @UW_Football
Almost: @oregonfootball @OU_Football @NDFootball @TCUFootball @ClemsonFB
— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 10, 2023
