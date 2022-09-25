Joel Klatt releases his new college football rankings, is impressed with Ohio State

Another week saw the Ohio State football team lay down another impressive performance. We’ll know more about just how good of a win it was to blast Wisconsin 52-21 later in the year, but it’s not like this was a game against Colorado, Hawaii, or UConn (wink, wink).

One of the college football analysts we respect the most out there is Fox’s Joel Klatt. He’s not about self-promotion or causing a stir with obvious off-the-rail takes, but tells it as he sees it. He’s engaging, analytical, and knows what he’s talking about.

After every weekend of college football action, Klat releases his top ten college football teams. As you can imagine, he has historically had the Buckeyes high on his list but doesn’t elevate them higher than he thinks, and we respect that.

But what does the former Colorado quarterback say about Ohio State’s spot among the college football landscape after the impressive showing against the Badgers?

Here’s a look at Klatt’s new opinion pollt he released on his Twitter account Saturday night. This week, he gives us a bonus with a top fifteen and a mention of another team further down that’s having the best season it has had in a long, long time.

No. 15 - Oregon Ducks

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 3-1

Last Result | Beat Washington State 44-41

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 14 - Minnesota Golden Gophers

Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Michigan State 34-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 13 - Washington Huskies

Nov 23, 2018; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington Huskies helmet sits during a football game against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 28-15. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Stanford 40-22

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 12 - Utah Utes

Dec 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates against the Oregon Ducks in the second half during the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 3-1

Last Result | Beat Arizona State 34-13

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 11 - NC State Wolfpack

Nov 13, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; A North Carolina State Wolfpack helmet is seen on the sideline during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat UConn 41-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 10 - Tennessee Volunteers (4-0)

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during Tennessee’s football game against Akron in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Florida 38-33

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 9 - Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) hands the ball off to Penn State Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee (24) during the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Central Michigan 33-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 9 (no change)

No. 8 - USC Trojans (4-0)

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Elijah Mojarro (81) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver John Jackson III (80) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Oregon State 17-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (down one spot)

No. 7 - Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. OSU won 58-44. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Week’s Result | Idle

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 8 (up one spot)

No. 6 - Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Nov 28, 2020; Gainesville, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops on the sideline during a football game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Nov. 28, 2020. Credit: Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Northern Illinois 31-23

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

No. 5 - Clemson Tigers (4-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (7) runs against Furman Paladins safety Jack Rhodes (15) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Wake Forest 51-45 (OT)

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 6 (up one spot)

No. 4 - Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) celebrates his score against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during first-half action at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Maryland 34-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (no change)

No. 3 - Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Vanderbilt 55-3

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (no change)

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: 3 and out halftime review | Buckeyes Wire

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Wisconsin 52-21

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (no change)

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs (4-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Kent State 39-22

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (no change)

No. 20 - Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

Nov. 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; A general view of a Kansas Jayhawks helmet during the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 4-0

Last Result | Beat Duke 35-27

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | Not ranked

Klatt's Rankings

