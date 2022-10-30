Joel Klatt releases his college football top 10 teams after Week 8

Last week was a momentous occasion for the Oregon Ducks, as they finally got mentioned inside the top 10 for Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, one of the most respected voices in the sport. Oregon had been on the outside looking in for a while, but after their win over the UCLA Bruins, Klatt couldn’t help but move the Ducks up the rankings.

This week is almost equally as important, with a trio of Pac-12 teams moving into the top 10 following a chaotic Saturday that saw seven ranked teams end up losing.

Why is this important? Because it gives the Pac-12 some respect after several down years out west. The conference is now tied with the SEC — Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama — for most teams inside the top 10, according to Klatt, and ahead of the Big Ten — Ohio State, and Michigan.

Of course, the three SEC teams are much higher in the rankings than the three Pac-12 teams, but after the past half-decade out west, you take what you can get.

Here’s how Klatt sees the rankings shaking out after Week 8:

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) passes the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) makes a pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Oregon Ducks At Ohio State Buckeyes Football

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs against Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (33) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Oct 8, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives forward against Kansas Jayhawks linebacker Craig Young (15) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates a fumble recovery by Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba (1) during the fourth quarter Oct 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Ncaa Football Florida State At Clemson

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Noah Whittington #22 and Kris Hutson #1 of the Oregon Ducks celebrate after Whittington scored a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the third quarter of an NCAA football game at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

UCLA wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) runs during an NCAA football game against Bowling Green on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Utah Utes (6-2)

SALT LAKE CITY UT- OCTOBER 15: Cameron Rising #7 of the Utah Utes rushes the ball away from Tyrone Taleni #31of the USC Trojans during the first half of their game October 15, 2022 Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

USC Trojans (7-1)

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 29: Running back Raleek Brown #14 and quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans warm up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7585

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

