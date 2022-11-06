Joel Klatt releases his college football top 7 teams after Week 10

If you’re a fan of college football, then you know that there are certain days when craziness just happens to take place. Anyone is susceptible.

Saturday was one of those days, with No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffering upsets. That just makes way for teams down on the list to move up as we get into the final stretch of regular season games.

While the official College Football Playoff rankings won’t come out until Tuesday night, the next couple of days will be spend predicting where everyone will land after the shakeup. We always like to look to Fox Sports’ analyst Joel Klatt to see where he views the teams at the top.

Here are his top 7 teams after Week 10:

Georgia Bulldogs

Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes

TCU Horned Frogs

Tennessee Volunteers

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

