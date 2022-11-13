Joel Klatt releases his college football rankings after Week 11, rethinks Ohio State

Fox college football analyst Joel Klatt is at it again. Each week he takes in and absorbs what he sees across the landscape of college football and forms an opinion on the pecking order of the top teams. He has historically been very kind to Ohio State but as of late has dropped the Buckeyes in his rankings.

Well, it appears Klatt was more impressed with what he saw from OSU vs. Indiana on Saturday because he has moved Ohio State back up a spot in his most recent college football opinion rankings after all the action in Week 11.

Klatt’s top four still consist of the same group of teams ranked in the same neighborhood according to the College Football Playoff rankings (Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU), but there are some differences throughout his top ten.

Here are the top ten teams in college football according to Joel Klatt after the latest docket of games in this great country of ours.

Teams knocking on the door of Joel Klatt's top ten

Oct 8, 2022; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney talks to his players during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers

Oregon Ducks

North Carolina Tar Heels

Ole Miss Rebels

UCLA Bruins

No. 10 - Utah Utes

Former Ohio State commit Clark Phillips on why he flipped to Utah

Sept. 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-2

Last Result | Won vs. Stanford, 42-7

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

No. 9 - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gestures from the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-2

Last Result | Won vs. Maryland, 30-0

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

No. 8 - USC Trojans

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) scrambles against California Golden Bears linebacker Henry Ikahihifo (16) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-1

Last Result | Won at Colorado, 55-17

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

No. 7 - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct 8, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-2

Last Result | Won at Ole Miss, 30-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | NR (⇑)

No. 6 - LSU Tigers

Sep 17, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Credit: Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 8-2

Last Result | Won at Arkansas, 13-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 7 (⇑)

No. 5 - Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 9-1

Last Result | Won vs. Missouri, 66-24

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 5 (⇔)

No. 4 - TCU Horned Frogs

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) scrambles abasing Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Brendan Mott (38) in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-0

Last Result | Won at Texas, 17-10

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 4 (⇔)

No. 3 - Michigan Wolverines

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs the ball against Michigan State during the first half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-0

Last Result | Won vs. Nebraska, 34-3

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 2 (⇓)

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-0

Last Result | Won vs. Indiana, 56-14

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 3 (⇑)

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida. Syndication Online Athens

Where Things Stand

Record | 10-0

Last Result | Won vs. Mississippi State, 45-19

Last Week’s Klatt Ranking | No. 1 (⇔)

Joel Klatt's college football rankings and Twitter thread

