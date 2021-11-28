Joel Klatt releases his new college football top-10 rankings

It was another week of college football and another week of craziness as Michigan finally got over the hump that is Ohio State, Alabama survived an incredible scare at Auburn, and Oklahoma State came back to beat Oklahoma and advance to the Big 12 Championship.

Where does Notre Dame check-in compared to that Oklahoma State team? That answer will hold such a key in deciding the final College Football Playoff team.

Here is Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt’s brand new top-10 rankings:

Just Missed:

Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Just missing: Michigan State, Iowa, Oregon

Iowa gets a chance at a Big Ten championship next week thanks to a Wisconsin loss against Minnesota.

10. Utah

Utah football players take a moment at the end of the third quarter to honor their teammates, Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe who were both killed by gun fire less then a year apart during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

10. Utah

A week after blasting Oregon, Utah followed it up with an easy win over Colorado and now heads to the Pac 12 championship to again face the Ducks.

9. Ole Miss

Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

9. Ole Miss

Ole Miss won over Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night to improve to 10-2 and secure a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

8. Baylor

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

8. Baylor

Baylor improved to 10-2 with a win over Texas Tech and now heads to the Big 12 championship game to face off against Oklahoma State.

7. Ohio State

USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to 10-2 on the year and was in all likelihood eliminated from CFP contention as Michigan handed the Buckeyes a 42-27 defeat.

6. Oklahoma State

Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

6. Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State used a late comeback and an even later defensive stand to get by Oklahoma and earn a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.

5. Notre Dame

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

5. Notre Dame (11-1)

Story continues

Notre Dame’s regular season came to a close as they routed Stanford 45-14. Will the Irish resume be enough to hold off Oklahoma State, assuming Alabama falls in the SEC Championship?

4. Cincinnati

USA TODAY Network

4. Cincinnati (12-0)

Cincinnati won convincingly at East Carolina and now looks to finish 13-0 as they host the American Athletic Conference championship game against Houston next week.

3. Alabama

USA TODAY Network

3. Alabama (11-1)

Alabama had to use an all-time comeback just to force overtime at Auburn before ultimately winning in four overtimes. Bama’s path remains ahead of them though as a date with Georgia in the SEC Championship awaits.

2. Michigan

USA TODAY NETWORK

2. Michigan (11-1)

Michigan put an end to a decade long drought against Ohio State by knocking off the No. 2 Buckeyes, 42-27. Michigan now heads to the Big Ten championship to take on Iowa.

1. Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia (12-0)

Georgia won easily over Georgia Tech and now can make it a perfect 13-0 as they take on Alabama in next week’s SEC championship.

Related Links:

Notre Dame blasts Stanford – 5 instant takeaways

5 Stars: best and worst of Notre Dame-Stanford

CFP Top 25 Scoreboard – Shakeups in the top 10 again

ESPN giving Notre Dame no CFP love after Stanford rout

1

1