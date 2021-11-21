Joel Klatt releases his new college football top-10 rankings

If you were hoping for mayhem in college football this weekend you got it. Although Ohio State’s win over Michigan State wasn’t an upset by any means, the 56-7 thrashing was eye-opening.

As was the slightly favored Utah Utes blowing out No. 3 Oregon 38-7 in Salt Lake City.

So what will happen in the rankings and who is playing the best football in the nation as we head to the final week of the regular season?

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports released his top-ten rankings on Saturday night. Here is how those appeared:

Almost:

Under the “Almost” category, Klatt gave shoutouts to Ole Miss, BYU, and Utah.

10. Wisconsin (8-3)

10. Wisconsin (8-3)

The Badgers did Saturday what many teams have done in 2021 – won a slug-it-out battle against Nebraska who fell to 3-8 on the year. That is the seventh straight win for the Badgers.

9. Oklahoma (10-1)

9. Oklahoma (10-1)

Oklahoma bounced back after falling last weekend at Baylor to beat Iowa State in Norman.

8. Baylor (9-2)

8. Baylor (9-2)

Baylor followed up their upset win over Oklahoma last week by going on the road and controlling the entire game in winning at Kansas State.

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

7. Oklahoma State (10-1)

Oklahoma State improved to 10-1 on the year as their suffocating defense didn’t allow Texas Tech to do much of anything in a dominating road win.

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

6. Notre Dame (10-1)

Don’t look now but Notre Dame is suddenly knocking on the College Football Playoff door. The Irish had their biggest shutout win in 25 years as they beat Georgia Tech 55-0 on Saturday.

5. Cincinnati (11-0)

5. Cincinnati (11-0)

Despite blowing out one of the best teams on their schedule in SMU, Klatt still ranks the unbeaten Bearcats out of his top-four teams as they check in fifth.

4. Michigan (10-1)

4. Michigan (10-1)

Why doesn’t Cincinnati being fifth in Klatt’s rankings matter all that much? Largely because Michigan, who he ranks fourth, will take on another top-four team as they host Ohio State in next week’s regular season finale.

3. Alabama (10-1)

3. Alabama (10-1)

Alabama was tested perhaps a bit more than most expected by Arkansas on Saturday. Will the CFP rankings that come out Tuesday night go along with Klatt in having Ohio State ranked ahead of the Tide?

2. Ohio State (10-1)

2. Ohio State (10-1)

Nobody was more impressive in Week 12 than Ohio State who put in on No. 7 Michigan State, 49-7. The Buckeyes likely could have scored 80 if they wanted to.

1. Georgia (11-0)

Georgia (11-0)

Georgia dominated as we all expected them to do as they cruised to a 56-7 victory over Charleston Southern.

