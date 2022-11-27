Joel Klatt releases his new college football top teams rankings

On a day that saw four teams in the top 10 fall and plenty of drama and excitement, we’re left to shake out what’s going to happen in regards to the College Football Playoff and the rest of the postseason of the greatest sport on the earth.

Can Michigan possibly jump Georgia after the Wolverines routed Ohio State in the Horseshoe?

How high will TCU go after finishing their 11-0 regular season? And is USC now a shoe-in for a top-four spot?

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt was quick to release his new top teams following the biggest games of Saturday. Here is how Klatt ranked his top seven squads:

Penn State

Alabama

Ohio State

USC

TCU

Michigan

Georgia

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire