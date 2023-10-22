Joel Klatt re-ranks his top 10: Ohio State moves up after win over Penn State

Ohio State continued to march on, passing its second test of the season yesterday with a win over Penn State. The Buckeyes put together a defensive performance that squarely puts them in the national title conversation if they weren’t already. The Nittany Lions were averaging over 40 points per game until they ran into the Silver Bullet defense that held them to just 12 points and no third down conversions until under a minute left in the game.

There are still those in the media and fan base who weren’t pleased with the effort, but it seems that at least one person was. Fox Sports analyst, Joel Klatt, was in Ohio Stadium to call the game on Saturday and saw firsthand how dominant this defense was. And Klatt, who knows a thing or two about the game, understands that even if the offense isn’t as explosive as in the past, that defense is good enough to win games.

Last week, Ohio State came in at No. 5 in Klatt’s rankings. With Georgia being off this week, Oklahoma squeaking one out over Central Florida, and Michigan once again dominating an inferior opponent in Michigan State, let’s take a look at how the Klatt sees the top 10 this week.

Teams just outside Klatt's rankings

Alabama Crimson Tide

Oregon State Beavers

Ole Miss

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

What we think

It is hard to argue with Klatt’s choices here, although some would say that Alabama should be higher. The Tide dominated Tennessee in the second half on Saturday, but it feels like Nick Saban’s team is too inconsistent at this time. Lane Kiffen and Ole Miss keep finding ways to win, hanging on to beat Auburn late Saturday night. Oregon State and Notre Dame were both off this week, but have played solid schedules thus far.

No. 10 - Penn State Nittany Lions

What we think

While we wouldn’t go as far as James Franklin in his post-game press conference calling the Nittany Lions one of the best teams in college football, we do agree that Penn State is a very good football team. One game does not a season make, but two games definitely will. A chance to regain some respect will come on November 11 when Michigan travels to Happy Valley.

No. 9 - Utah Utes

What we think

Utah continues to find ways to win and they continue to do it while undermanned. Going into the Coliseum with a third-string, walk-on quarterback, and taking down Caleb Williams and USC is an impressive victory in our eyes.

No. 8 - Texas Longhorns

What we think

Texas didn’t look particularly good in its win over Houston. Coming off a bye week and playing the Cougars, we’d expect more from the Longhorns. Yes, Quinn Ewers went down with an injury in the third quarter, but Texas got the benefit of a questionable late-game spot to hang on for the win over the in-state foe.

No. 7 - Oregon Ducks

What we think

It took a little while for Oregon to get going against Washington State, but when the Ducks got rolling, they showed why they are one of the most explosive teams in the country.

No. 6 - Washington Huskies

What we think

Washington must have had a hangover from its win over Oregon a couple weeks earlier. The Huskies had to have some fourth quarter heroics to avoid the upset at home against Arizona State. Not a good look after a big win.

No. 5 - Oklahoma Sooners

What we think

For much of the season, Oklahoma has looked like a revitalized program … until yesterday when the Sooners struggled with Big 12 bottom dweller, Central Florida. OU had to make a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Knights. Maybe it was just a hiccup or maybe signs of bigger troubles ahead.

No. 4 - Georgia Bulldogs

What we think

With a bye week, the Bulldogs took a tumble in Klatt’s weekly rankings from No. 1 to No. 4. Maybe he’s starting to see what the rest of the country (outside of the southeast) has been thinking. Georgia doesn’t look like the No. 1 team in the country right now. Losing Brock Bowers doesn’t help things either.

No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles

What we think

Florida State beat Duke 38-20 on Saturday. However, the score wasn’t as close as it seamed. The Seminoles trailed going into the fourth quarter before rattling off 21 unanswered points. Blue Devils quarterback, Riley Leonard, was clearly not 100% in his first action since suffering an ankle injury against Clemson. If he had been, it may have spelled trouble for FSU.

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

What we think

The offense still doesn’t look like the Ferrari we’re used to, but that Ohio State defense has us salivating. Kyle McCord is still trying to gain his footing, but until then, the Silver Bullets are good enough to keep this team in any game, and even win it for the Buckeyes.

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines

What we think

Cheating allegations aside, Michigan has done exactly what a title contender should do. The Wolverines have looked dominant over much lesser opponents and haven’t been tested much. Is that because the Maize and Blue have had an unfair advantage? We’ll let due process play out, but until then, Michigan is playing better than anyone right now according to Klatt.

