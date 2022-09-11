Joel Klatt ranks his top 10 college football teams after Week 2
The Sun Belt came into Week 2 of college football like a wrecking ball, taking down three teams it had no business beating, including top-ranked Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Alabama survived at Texas, Ohio State beat Arkansas State, Georgia had a ho-hum performance against Furman, and Michigan football eviscerated Hawaii.
So, most of the top teams did what they were supposed to, while others weren’t so lucky.
One of the top voices in college football, Fox Sports color commentator Joel Klatt, revealed on Sunday who he believes to be the top 10 teams through two weeks. Here is who he picked, noting that Miami and Kentucky just missed the cut.
Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Michigan State Spartans
Oklahoma Sooners
Clemson Tigers
USC Trojans
Michigan Wolverines
Alabama Crimson Tide
Ohio State Buckeyes
Georgia Bulldogs
