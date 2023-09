Joel Klatt ranks top 10 college football teams after Week 1

It was mostly an opening weekend of college football where the favorites among the ranked teams did what they were supposed to do. But there were a handful of upsets and confounding games throughout Week 1.

Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Penn State, Texas, Washington, and USC all took care of business. Florida State upset LSU, and Colorado shocked TCU. Duke ended up running away with the game against Clemson. Ohio State beat Indiana, but didn’t look like the offensive juggernaut it’s been for decades in the process. So, while most did what was expected, there were still some surprises.

Fox Sports color commentator Joel Klatt is the best in the business and every week during college football season, he reveals his top 10 teams. This week, he had several honorable mentions, including Oregon, Oregon State, LSU, Oklahoma, and Texas. But the following are the teams Klatt had as his top 10 following Week 1.

Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua Jones-Online Athens

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 UT Martin Skyhawks Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA W 48-7 Saturday

Sept. 9 Ball State Cardinals Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 16 South Carolina Gamecocks Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 23 UAB Blazers Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Sept. 30 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL Saturday

Oct. 7 Kentucky Wildcats Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Oct. 14 at Vanderbilt Commodores FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN Saturday

Oct. 21 OFF Saturday

Oct. 28 vs. Florida Gators TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL Saturday

Nov. 4 Missouri Tigers Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Nov. 11 Ole Miss Rebels Sanford Stadium, Athens, GA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Nov. 25 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 East Carolina Pirates Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI W 30-3 Saturday

Sept. 9 UNLV Rebels Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 16 Bowling Green Falcons Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 23 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Sept. 30 at Nebraska Cornhuskers Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE Saturday

Oct. 7 at Minnesota Golden Gophers Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN Saturday

Oct. 14 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Oct. 21 at Michigan State Spartans Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 Purdue Boilermakers Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Saturday

Nov. 11 at Penn State Nittany Lions Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Saturday

Nov. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Photo: Isaiah Hole

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL W 56-7 Saturday

Sept. 9 Texas Longhorns Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 16 at USF Bulls Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL Saturday

Sept. 23 Ole Miss Rebels Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Sept. 30 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS Saturday

Oct. 7 at Texas A&M Aggies Kyle Field, College Station, TX Saturday

Oct. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Oct. 21 Tennessee Volunteers Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Oct. 28 OFF Saturday

Nov. 4 LSU Tigers Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Nov. 11 at Kentucky Wildcats Kroger Field, Lexington, KY Saturday

Nov. 18 Chattanooga Mocs Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Nov. 25 at Auburn Tigers Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Sunday

Sept. 3 vs. LSU Tigers Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL W 45-24 Saturday

Sept. 9 Southern Miss Golden Eagles Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Sept. 16 at Boston College Eagles Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA Saturday

Sept. 23 at Clemson Tigers Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Oct. 14 Syracuse Orange Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Oct. 21 Duke Blue Devils Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Oct. 28 at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Allegacy Stadium, Winston-Salem, NC Saturday

Nov. 4 at Pitt Panthers Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA Saturday

Nov. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Nov. 18 North Alabama Lions Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL Saturday

Nov. 25 at Florida Gators Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL

Ohio State Buckeyes

Adam Cairns-Columbus Dispatch

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 at Indiana Hoosiers Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, IN W 23-3 Saturday

Sept. 9 Youngstown State Penguins Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Sept. 16 WKU Hilltoppers Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Sept. 23 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Sept. 30 OFF Saturday

Oct. 7 Maryland Terrapins Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Oct. 14 at Purdue Boilermakers Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN Saturday

Oct. 21 Penn State Nittany Lions Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Oct. 28 at Wisconsin Badgers Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, WI Saturday

Nov. 4 at Rutgers Scarlet Knights SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ Saturday

Nov. 11 Michigan State Spartans Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Nov. 18 Minnesota Golden Gophers Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Nov. 25 at Michigan Wolverines Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville-York Daily Record

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 West Virginia Mountaineers Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA W 38-15 Saturday

Sept. 9 Delaware Blue Hens Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Sept. 16 at Illinois Fighting Illini Memorial Stadium, Champaign, IL Saturday

Sept. 23 Iowa Hawkeyes Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Sept. 30 at Northwestern Wildcats Ryan Field, Evanston, IL Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 UMass Minutemen Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Oct. 21 Indiana Hoosiers Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Oct. 28 at Ohio State Buckeyes Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH Saturday

Nov. 4 at Maryland Terrapins SECU Stadium, College Park, MD Saturday

Nov. 11 Michigan Wolverines Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Saturday

Nov. 18 Rutgers Scarlet Knights Beaver Stadium, University Park, PA Friday

Nov. 24 at Michigan State Spartans Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

USC Trojans

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 2-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Aug. 26 San Jose State Spartans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA W 56-28 Saturday

Sept. 2 Nevada Wolf Pack LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA W 66-14 Saturday

Sept. 9 Stanford Cardinal LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Sept. 16 OFF Saturday

Sept. 23 at Arizona State Sun Devils Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ Saturday

Sept. 30 at Colorado Buffaloes Folsom Field, Boulder, CO Saturday

Oct. 7 Arizona Wildcats LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Oct. 14 at Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN Saturday

Oct. 21 Utah Utes LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Oct. 28 at California Golden Bears Cal Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Saturday

Nov. 4 Washington Huskies LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Nov. 11 at Oregon Ducks Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Saturday

Nov. 18 UCLA Bruins LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Nov. 25 OFF

Utah Utes

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Thursday

Aug. 31 Florida Gators Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT W 24-11 Saturday

Sept. 9 at Baylor Bears McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Saturday

Sept. 16 Weber State Wildcats Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Sept. 23 UCLA Bruins Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Friday

Sept. 29 at Oregon State Beavers Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 California Golden Bears Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Oct. 21 at USC Trojans LA Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Saturday

Oct. 28 Oregon Ducks Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Nov. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Saturday

Nov. 11 at Washington Huskies Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA Saturday

Nov. 18 at Arizona Wildcats Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Saturday

Nov. 25 Colorado Buffaloes Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Tennessee Volunteers

Carly Mackler/Getty Images

2023 record: 1-0

2023 schedule

Date Team / Location Result Saturday

Sept. 2 vs. Virginia Cavaliers Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN W 49-13 Saturday

Sept. 9 Austin Peay Governors Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Sept. 16 at Florida Gators Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, FL Saturday

Sept. 23 UTSA Roadrunners Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Sept. 30 South Carolina Gamecocks Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Oct. 7 OFF Saturday

Oct. 14 Texas A&M Aggies Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Oct. 21 at Alabama Crimson Tide Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, AL Saturday

Oct. 28 at Kentucky Wildcats Kroger Field, Lexington, KY Saturday

Nov. 4 UConn Huskies Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Nov. 11 at Missouri Tigers Faurot Field, Columbia, MO Saturday

Nov. 18 Georgia Bulldogs Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN Saturday

Nov. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire