Joel Klatt ranks Texas higher than AP in his Top 10 teams for Week 3

Let’s get real about how good Texas looks through two games. The Longhorns are a Top 4 team in college football according the the Associated Press, and they’ve earned every bit of that ranking.

Admittedly, it’s a long season and there’s plenty of football left to play. We understand that. We also understand that Texas has far and away the most impressive win of the season through two games. And it might stay that way.

Joel Klatt took notice of the win and doesn’t think it’s a fluke. He had the following to say about how impressive Saturday’s win was for Texas.

“The reason this is not just Ole Miss beating Alabama in a one-off or Texas A&M with Johnny Manziel beating them in a one-off is cause it wasn’t just some crazy play or a lotta turnovers, even though they got turnovers. This was a team that was just better than Alabama. They win by 10 in Tuscaloosa and candidly it could have been more.”

Given the series of dropped conversions and touchdowns as missed opportunities go, Klatt is right. Here’s a look at where he ranked college football teams through the first two games.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Utah (2-0) didn’t look that impressive against the Baylor Bears (0-2) in Waco on Saturday. Even so, the program found a way to win in what has been a difficult road environment for the Texas Longhorns in particular.

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Alabama is still a very good team. It still looked like a dangerous football program that just hasn’t put together its offense to compete at a championship level. It’s very much possible the Tide goes on to win the SEC West and steal a playoff bid. It just isn’t a foregone conclusion like it seemingly was for many of the last several years. That lack of certainty the team had in recent seasons is why we question how long Nick Saban will roam the sidelines in Tuscaloosa.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix is off to a fast start this season as we expected. I tabbed him as my preseason Heisman pick simply because he is bound to put up big numbers this season. Washington is deserving of the No. 8 spot in Klatt’s rankings.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a wise rule of thumb not to overreact to a given week of college football. USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the most impactful player in college football last year, so you have to like the Trojans’ chances in many games moving forward. There’s still much to prove in the trenches and on defense.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State is playing excellent football through two weeks. The team looks a lot better than I expected them to be in 2023. Could the Nittany Lions win the Big Ten? That’s a reasonable question to ask through two games.

Ohio State Buckeyes At Michigan Wolverines

The ceiling is there for Ohio State, but it looks as if I overrated the Buckeyes in the preseason. After two substandard performances, it’s time for the team to start separating from lesser competition.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) warms up before kickoff at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Florida State is perhaps due the biggest apology from my initial outlook for the program. The Seminoles are a legit playoff contender, and perhaps might finish even better than that. Quarterback Jordan Travis looks a lot bigger and stronger this season. He has certainly performed at a high level so far.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 9, 2023 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Longhorns have the best resume building win so far, but if you lined them up against Georgia I am not sure how well they would fare. Alabama held Texas to 88 rushing yards on 27 carries, so you could expect that Georgia would stop the Texas running game. The Longhorns really shouldn’t be in the national title conversation just yet though we have shared commentary from analysts who believe they should. They are, however, a playoff contender after clearing their biggest individual game hurdle for 2023.

Michigan Wolverines

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan hasn’t looked particularly strong in early action, but the Wolverines deserve the benefit of the doubt after consecutive Big Ten titles and playoff berths. The program can’t prove anything it hasn’t until it reaches another playoff with a chance to advance for the first time.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Zion Logue (96) against TCU Horned Frogs offensive tackle Andrew Coker (74) during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Some would suggest the Bulldogs have fallen off, but I will have to see more proof before making that claim. Georgia’s chief competition will come against Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn teams that could push for upset bids. In all likelihood, however, Georgia probably wins 12 games and plays for another SEC championship.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire