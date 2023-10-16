Joel Klatt re-ranks teams after Week 7. Ohio State moves up after dominating Purdue win.

Even being shorthanded with some injuries, Ohio State was able to take care of business and get out of West Lafayette with a dominating win over Purdue. The weather was less than ideal but the offense was able to get things going and even looked respectable on the ground.

With an epic showdown coming against undefeated Penn State this week, Joel Klatt has once again shuffled his top teams as he sees them at present. As we do each week, we take a look at his list and give our thoughts. Sometimes we agree. Sometimes, not so much.

The usual suspects such as Georgia, Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma are still at or near the top, but it’s time to find out where Ohio State lands after Week 7 and whether Klatt has had a change of heart about the Buckeyes.

Teams just outside Klatt's rankings

No. 10 - Texas Longhorns

What we think

Texas sneaks back into Klatt’s top 10 after a bye week. We’ll see if the Longhorns can right the ship after a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry when they take on Houston.

No. 9 - North Carolina Tarheels

What we think

The Tar Heels are 6-0 for the first time since 1997. The head coach then? Mack Brown. What Brown has done in Chapel Hill since taking the helm for a second stint is nothing short of a miracle. North Carolina has its eyes set on an ACC crown and maybe more. The Heels shouldn’t be challenged again until early November when they face rival Duke.

No. 8 - Oregon Ducks

What we think

Questionable coaching decisions from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning were costly. The Ducks gave the game away against Washington.

No. 7 - Washington Huskies

What we think

The Huskies played a great game to beat Oregon at home. However, as we said eariler, it felt like Ducks gave the game to Washington with some questionable coaching decisions.

No. 6 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 5 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 4 - Oklahoma Sooners

What we think

Oklahoma got a bye week after the huge win over Texas in the Red River Rivalry. The Sooners get Central Florida this week. Yawn.

No. 3 - Florida State Seminoles

What we think

Florida State made easy work of Syracuse on Saturday. An interesting game against upset-minded Duke awaits the Seminoles. It will be even more interesting if Blue Devil quarterback Riley Leonard is back from an ankle injury. The ‘Noles had better not be looking past the little basketball school from Durham.

No. 2 - Michigan Wolverines

What we think

Indiana got out to a 7-0 lead and then Michigan did what Michigan does and pounded the Hoosiers to the tune of 52 straight points. The Wolverines are steamrolling opponents and it should be more of the same when they face in-state rival Michigan State this Saturday.

No. 1 - Georgia Bulldogs

What we think

Georiga’s Jekyll and Hyde season continues. While the Bulldogs didn’t necessarily struggle against Vanderbilt, they didn’t really dominate either. Georgia just doesn’t seem completely focused each week, which could come back to bite the Dawgs.

Joel Klatt's opinion rankings after Week 6

