Joel Klatt ranks his preseason college football top ten. Where is Ohio State?

If you’ve followed us at all here at Buckeyes Wire, you know that one of the college football analysts we think fondly of is Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt. He tends to have unbiased, and has well-thought-out analysis and opinion compared to some others out there (we’re looking at you, Desmond Howard).

We keep track of his opinion rankings all throughout the fall when the season gets going, but we’ve already got something from him in preparation for the 2023 college football season. Klatt took some time a few days ago to provide us with his opinion on what the top ten college football teams are in the preseason, and we’re guessing you might be interested in what he thinks of Ohio State.

If so, you’ve come to the right place because we too are interested and have created a listicle ranking of Klatt’s top ten. Here’s where the Fox analyst has Ohio State among the rest of the preseason top ten like Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan as we count down from No. 10 to the top.

Florida State Seminoles

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

Klatt hasn’t drank as much of the Kool-Aid as some of the rest of the national media but still must think that the Seminoles will build upon how they finished last season. There’s no doubt the roster has been upgraded and the coaching improved over the last few years. Jordan Travis is an awfully dangerous and explosive player under center that could make all of these early predictions come true.

Clemson Tigers

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

It’s hard to deny that the talent on Clemson’s roster isn’t what it was just a few short years ago. Still, there’s enough there to where the Tigers should contend for an ACC title and maybe even a College Football Playoff appearance if it can get past Florida State.

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

I have been a little surprised that USC hasn’t gotten more respect in these preseason opinion polls with Caleb Williams returning under center. I get that there are questions on the defensive side of the ball, but the offense should be dynamic again and have a shot at outscoring almost every opponent.

LSU Tigers

USA TODAY Sports

What we think

Everyone seems to be anointing LSU as one of the teams that will contend with Georgia in the SEC, but the Tigers will have to traverse an awfully tough schedule. And besides, Brian Kelly always seems to be able to gum up a win or two with his game plans, decision-making, and quirkiness. Prove us wrong.

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

OK, we’re game. With Michael Penix Jr. slinging the rock to one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country, the offense should be dynamic. The defense is likely not going to be as much of an Achilles heel as a team like USC, so it feels like the more complete team in the Pac-12.

Penn State Nittany Lions

USA TODAY Sports

What we think

Penn State has been playing in the shadow of Ohio State and Michigan but this could be the year the Nittany Lions get over that hump. The defense should be fantastic, and there is talented youth at the skill positions on offense. If new starting quarterback Drew Allar can step up and be what the team needs, look out.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

I think people are sleeping on Alabama this year and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Tide actually ends up being the SEC champion over Georgia. There are a slew of great recruiting classes stacked up in Tuscaloosa, and if the quarterback situation can simply be decent, Nick Saban could have a national championship contender again.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

Yes, Ohio State is replacing three positions on the offensive line along with the starting quarterback, but the skill position players might be the best in the country. Add that to a defense that should be much, much improved with a lot more depth, and the Buckeyes — if at all possible — might be a sneaky great team with national title aspirations.

Michigan Wolverines

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What we think

This could be Jim Harbaugh’s best Michigan team and that’s with the Wolverines winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff the last two years. The East division won’t be easy, but Michigan is the early favorite to win the Big Ten again and have a shot to break through in the CFP. Can Ohio State get in the way?

Georgia Bulldogs

USA TODAY Sports

What we think

Georgia is working on trying to win three national championships in a row. The schedule is relatively easy compared to what we normally see an SEC schedule look like, so the Bulldogs may not run into much resistance until the conference championship game and College Football Playoff. Quarterback play will be key to hoisting another trophy.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3]

[affiliatewidget_smgtolocal]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire