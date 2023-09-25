Joel Klatt ranks Oregon among top schools in the nation after blowout over Colorado
The Oregon Ducks certainly gained some notoriety with their 42-6 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon.
Not only were the Ducks able to move into the top 10 of the rankings across the nation, but they also gained some respect from a media perspective and are now being looked at as a real contender in the College Football Playoff race.
While we track the Associated Press Poll, the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the latest updates according to the ESPN Football Power Index, it’s always good to get a name behind the rankings as well. For that reason, we often look to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt after big weeks in the sport to see how he views the national landscape.
With the Ducks’ big win over a ranked team — and his former team — here’s where Klatt ranks Oregon in his latest poll:
Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 49-21 Win vs. UAB
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 59-32 Win vs. California
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th
Michigan Wolverines
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 31-7 Win vs. Rutgers
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd
Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 4 Result: 17-14 Win vs. Notre Dame
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd
Texas Longhorns
Week 4 Result: 38-6 Win vs. Baylor
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th
Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 4 Result: 31-0 Win vs. Iowa
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th
Florida State Seminoles
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Clemson
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th
USC Trojans
Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic
Week 4 Result: 42-28 Win vs. Arizona State
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th
Oregon Ducks
Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa
Week 4 Result: 42-6 Win vs. Colorado
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 14-7 Win vs. UCLA
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Week 4 Result: 14-17 Loss vs. Ohio State
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th
Oklahoma Sooners
Week 4 Result: 20-6 Win vs. Cincinnati
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th
Alabama Crimson Tide
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 24-10 Win vs. Ole Miss
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th
Washington State Cougars
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 38-35 Win vs. Oregon State
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th
Duke Blue Devils
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 Result: 41-7 Win vs. UCONN
US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th