Joel Klatt ranks Oregon among top schools in the nation after blowout over Colorado

The Oregon Ducks certainly gained some notoriety with their 42-6 win over the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon.

Not only were the Ducks able to move into the top 10 of the rankings across the nation, but they also gained some respect from a media perspective and are now being looked at as a real contender in the College Football Playoff race.

While we track the Associated Press Poll, the US LBM Coaches Poll, and the latest updates according to the ESPN Football Power Index, it’s always good to get a name behind the rankings as well. For that reason, we often look to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt after big weeks in the sport to see how he views the national landscape.

With the Ducks’ big win over a ranked team — and his former team — here’s where Klatt ranks Oregon in his latest poll:

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 4 Result: 49-21 Win vs. UAB

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 1st

Week 4 Result: 59-32 Win vs. California

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 8th

Week 4 Result: 31-7 Win vs. Rutgers

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 2nd

Week 4 Result: 17-14 Win vs. Notre Dame

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 3rd

Week 4 Result: 38-6 Win vs. Baylor

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 5th

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 4 Result: 31-0 Win vs. Iowa

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 7th

Week 4 Result: 31-24 Win vs. Clemson

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 4th

Week 4 Result: 42-28 Win vs. Arizona State

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 6th

Oregon Ducks

Week 4 Result: 42-6 Win vs. Colorado

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 9th

Week 4 Result: 14-7 Win vs. UCLA

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 10th

Week 4 Result: 14-17 Loss vs. Ohio State

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 13th

Oklahoma Sooners

Week 4 Result: 20-6 Win vs. Cincinnati

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 14th

Week 4 Result: 24-10 Win vs. Ole Miss

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 11th

Week 4 Result: 38-35 Win vs. Oregon State

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 17th

Week 4 Result: 41-7 Win vs. UCONN

US LBM Coaches Poll Ranking: 16th

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire