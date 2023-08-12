Joel Klatt ranks college football’s preseason top 25

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt ranks his top 25 college football teams ahead of the 2023 season. Klatt thinks there are a lot of teams with the talent to make the College Football Playoff.

He, like most other college football experts, views Georgia as the No. 1 team in the country. In fact, Klatt thinks that Georgia is the only team you can justifiably rank at No. 1.

Interestingly, Klatt puts more Pac-12 schools (six) in his top 25 than any other conference. The SEC, Big Ten, and Big 12 all have five teams in Klatt’s top 25.

What teams are in Joel Klatt’s preseason top 25?

Georgia

Joel Klatt considers Georgia to be his top team and thinks everyone else should have Georgia as their top team. Klatt loves Georgia’s returning roster and thinks it gives the Dawgs a realistic chance at winning a third consecutive national championship.

Georgia has some uncertainty at the quarterback position, but has a manageable schedule (Klatt acknowledges Georgia would have a tough schedule if the Dawgs faced Oklahoma) and should be able to return to the SEC championship game and make the CFP.

2022 record: 15-0

Week 1: Tennessee-Martin (home)

Michigan

Can Michigan make a third consecutive CFP appearance? Klatt likes the Wolverines’ offensive line and defense.

2022 record: 13-1

Week 1: East Carolina (home)

Ohio State lost to the two top teams in Klatt’s preseason rankings. The Buckeyes should be strong again in 2023, but will face tough games against Michigan and Penn State.

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: at Indiana

Alabama

Klatt is not giving up on Alabama’s program. The Crimson Tide return a slew of talented players in 2023, but he questions Alabama’s quarterback situation and the Crimson Tide’s receiving core.

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: Middle Tennessee (home)

Penn State

The Nittany Lions need to beat Ohio State or Michigan to have a big year. Penn State has a strong defense at all three levels and a solid offensive line.

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: West Virginia (home)

Washington

Klatt thinks the Huskies have one of the best offenses in the country. Washington quarterback Michael Penix is capable of winning the Heisman.

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: (home) Boise State

LSU

Klatt considered ranking LSU as high as No. 5. The Tigers return a lot on the offensive line. He likes what the Tigers did in 2022, but thinks LSU could do even better in 2023. Klatt is picking LSU over Florida State in Week 1.

2022 record: 10-4

Week 1: (neutral) Florida State

USC

Caleb Williams is Joel Klatt’s Heisman favorite. He thinks Williams is a generational talent, but still has questions about USC’s defense.

2022 record: 11-3

Week 0: San Jose State (home)

Clemson

Joel Klatt thinks Clemson could be another team to make the CFP. He believes in Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik. The Tigers have a good defense. Klatt has Clemson over Florida State in the ACC.

2022 record: 11-3

Week 1: at Duke

Florida State

Joel Klatt does not like Florida State’s chances at Clemson and against LSU. He does not trust fully Florida State’s program after several rough seasons, but acknowledges that the Seminoles return a lot of talent.

2022 record: 10-3

Week 1: (neutral) vs. LSU

Utah

2022 record: 10-4

Week 1: vs. Florida (home)

Tennessee

2022 record: 11-2

Week 1: vs. Virginia (neutral)

Oregon

2022 record: 10-3

Week 1: Portland State (home)

Texas

2022 record: 8-5

Week 1: vs. Rice (home)

Oregon State

2022 record: 10-3

Week 1: at San Jose State

Oklahoma

2022 record:

Week 1: vs. Arkansas State (home)

Kansas State

2022 record: 10-4

Week 1: vs. SE Missouri State (home)

Notre Dame

2022 record: 9-4

Week 0: Navy (neutral)

TCU

2022 record: 13-2

Week 1: vs. Colorado (home)

Ole Miss

2022 record: 8-5

Week 1: vs. Mercer (home)

North Carolina

2022 record: 9-5

Week 1: vs. South Carolina (neutral)

Iowa

2022 record: 8-5

Week 1: vs. Utah State (home)

Wisconsin

2022 record: 7-6

Week 1: vs. Buffalo (home)

Texas Tech

2022 record: 8-5

Week 1: at Wyoming

UCLA

2022 record: 9-4

Week 1: Coastal Carolina (home)

