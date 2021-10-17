Joel Klatt ranks college football’s top 10 teams

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports has ranked the top 10 teams in college football following week seven. Klatt’s rankings seem pretty accurate to us.

Week seven action featured a few interesting results. Purdue and star wide receiver David Bell dominated No. 2 Iowa, who looked like a pretender without an effective offense.

Georgia won comfortably over a scrappy Kentucky team. Oklahoma’s offense impressed in a big win at home against TCU.

Here’s how Joel Klatt ranked the top 10 teams in the country:

Honorable mention: Oregon, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and Notre Dame

The Oregon Ducks won 24-17 at California. The Ducks have the best playoff hopes of any team in the Pac-12. Kentucky lost 30-13 at Georgia, but looked physical and competitive. Ole Miss won at Tennessee in a controversial game. Notre Dame had the week off.

No. 10 Penn State

Klatt ranks Penn State below Iowa, which is the right thing to do considering Penn State fell to Iowa in their last game. Penn State had week seven off. Penn State has a tough remaining schedule, but plays Illinois this week.

No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa looked bad in a 24-7 loss at home against Purdue. The Hawkeyes still could win their division in the Big Ten, but they are not taking advantage of their easy schedule after their big win over Penn State. Their quarterback play is holding them back.

No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s defense helped lead them to a 32-24 win over the Texas Longhorns. The Cowboys end their season with a big game against Oklahoma. The have a test at Iowa State this upcoming week.

No. 7 Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State defeated a pesky Indiana team 20-15 thanks to a defensive score. The Spartans have a bye week before facing Michigan on Oct. 30.

No. 6 Michigan Wolverines

CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 16: Jerome Ford #24 of the Cincinnati Bearcats celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 16: Quarterback Caleb Williams #13 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs in the third quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 52-31. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Michigan had week seven off after their win over Nebraska in week six. The Wolverines host Northwestern on Oct. 23. The Big Ten will sort itself out in the next few weeks.

No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State had the week off. The Buckeyes play Indiana in week eight. The Big Ten East’s four top teams (Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, and Michigan) still have to all play each other.

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban and Alabama recovered nicely after losing the previous week at Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide dominated Mississippi State 49-9 and host Tennessee on Oct. 23.

No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats

The Cincinnati Bearcats would make Klatt’s College Football Playoff if the season ended today. The Bearcats dominated UCF. Cincinnati has to go undefeated to have realistic CFP hopes. They face Navy on Oct. 23.

No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are looking like a new team after Caleeb Williams took over the starting role at quarterback. Williams looks like the best quarterback among CFP contenders. The former five-star recruit is mobile and can make all the throws. If only the Sooners could improve some defensively.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Joel Klatt and all members of the media don’t have much of a choice at No. 1. The Georgia Bulldogs dominated Kentucky in a 30-13 win. Kentucky scored a meaningless touchdown on the final play of the game.

Kirby Smart’s defense looks like the best unit in the country. Georgia has a bye week before facing Florida on Oct. 30. The Gators lost a shootout to LSU this past week.

