How Joel Klatt ranks the college football top 10 after Week 13

Rivalry week in college football was wild and while some teams dominated, others merely survived, while others lost entirely.

Obviously, the biggest headline from Saturday was No. 5 Michigan football’s emphatic 42-27 win over No. 2 Ohio State, but we also had the first-ever overtime in Iron Bowl history (Alabama survived), a wild finish in Bedlam, as well as dominant wins from Georgia and Notre Dame.

While we’ll have to wait until Tuesday to know what the College Football Playoff committee thinks about all of this, Fox Sports’ leading color commentator Joel Klatt has seen a lot of football, and was on the call in The Game. He’s reshuffled his top 10 after Week 13’s craziness, noting that Michigan State, Iowa, and Oregon barely missed the cut.

With championship week on deck, here’s how Klatt sees the top of college football.

List

Big Ten power rankings after Week 13: A new (likely) king

Utah Utes

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Ole Miss Rebels

Photo: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor Bears

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes

Photo: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Photo: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Cincinnati Bearcats

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Photo: Isaiah Hole

Michigan Wolverines

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

1

1

1

1

1

1