Joel Klatt predicts winner of Georgia-Alabama game

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has predicted who he thinks will win the conference championship games. Klatt, who will be calling the Michigan-Iowa game, is unable to predict what happens in the Big Ten championship.

Joel Klatt has predicted the winner of SEC championship, the ACC championship, and the Big 12 championship. The Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, and Michigan Wolverines all appear to control their own destiny entering Saturday of conference championship weekend.

Who is Joel Klatt picking to win the conference championship games?

SEC: Georgia vs. Alabama

Big 12: Texas vs. Oklahoma State

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Joel Klatt likes for Texas to defeat Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship. However, the Longhorns would face an uphill battle to make the College Football Playoff without any other upsets.

ACC: Florida State vs. Louisville

Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Joel Klatt likes for Florida State to punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win over Louisville. The Seminoles are without starting quarterback Jordan Travis. Backup Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker’s status is in doubt for the ACC title game.

Pac-12: Washington 34. Oregon 31

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington topped Oregon in the final Pac-12 championship game on Friday night. The 13-0 Huskies were the No. 3 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and have the upside to move up after a win over Oregon. Washington will make the College Football Playoff.

Joel Klatt's social media post

Such a great game last night! Congrats to @UW_Football…Can't wait for today…here are my picks

– @TexasFootball

– @GeorgiaFootball

– @FSUFootball

And then we will see you @CFBONFOX for the B1G Champ Game — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 2, 2023

