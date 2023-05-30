Joel Klatt’s post-spring top 25 college football rankings

With college football’s spring season in the rearview and many transfer portal additions finding their new landing spots, it sets us up to have a clearer understanding of what teams will look like in 2023.

Hawkeyes Wire already delved into one batch of post-spring top 25 rankings from USA TODAY Sports. Iowa checked in as the No. 14 team nationally in USA TODAY Sports’ post-spring top 25.

That was tops in the Big Ten West and trailed only the three Big Ten East powers in the conference. Michigan was No. 2, Penn State was No. 4 and Ohio State was No. 6 in those rankings.

Now, we get a look at another post-spring top 25 and it comes from one of college football’s most respected voices, FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt.

Let’s take a look at his projected college football top 25 rankings exiting the spring.

Georgia Bulldogs

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 15-0

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 1

My thoughts: Who else could be No. 1? Back-to-back national champions have to be dethroned. Sure, there’s no more Stetson Bennett running the show at quarterback, but there’s still plenty of reasons to believe this Georgia team will be extremely, extremely talented.

Whether it’s Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff starting at quarterback, the pair has arguably the nation’s best tight end in Brock Bowers to throw the football to. Plus, UGA added Mississippi State wide receiver Rara Thomas via the transfer portal.

Mix in the fact that Athlon Sports tabs three Bulldogs as preseason first-team All-SEC defensive selections and you’ve got yourself another national title contender.

Michigan Wolverines

Record in 2022: 13-1

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 3

My thoughts: At this point, Michigan has leapfrogged Ohio State in the Big Ten East by virtue of their back-to-back wins over the Buckeyes and their back-to-back league titles. The Wolverines also bring back J.J. McCarthy at quarterback where he will be expected to be a year older, a year wiser and a year more explosive.

I’ve been saying it all offseason with Michigan: If not this year, then when are the Wolverines breaking through? It feels like the stars are aligning for that type of run in 2023 with Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State all breaking in new quarterbacks.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Record in 2022: 11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 4

My thoughts: It’s probably silly to count Ohio State out of the national championship picture. Obviously, Joel Klatt isn’t. Not saying that I’m doing that either, but I’m in a little more wait-and-see mode with Kyle McCord and Devin Brown.

Either way, they’ve got incredible weapons around them in wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka. Ohio State has a wonderful one-two punch at running back with Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson, too. Michigan is the favorite in the Big Ten East until proven otherwise, but you certainly can’t count out an Ohio State program that was one field goal away from spoiling the back-to-back Georgia national championship parade.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Record in 2022: 11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 5

My thoughts: Does Nick Saban have another championship run or two or three left in himself and the Alabama Crimson Tide? The 71-year-old just signed a new contract last August that would keep him with Alabama through the 2029 college football season. It would also pay him a whopping $12.7 million in 2029.

Given the way his decade and a half-plus run at Alabama has gone, you’d be crazy to think otherwise, right? Under Saban’s direction, Alabama has won six national championships and played in three other national championship games.

After losing the College Football Playoff national championship game against Georgia in 2021 and then failing to make it back to the CFP in 2022, this qualifies as a revenge season for the Tide.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 7

My thoughts: Everybody loves the idea that former five-star signee Drew Allar is going to catapult Penn State into this different offensive stratosphere. That may very well be the case for the sophomore quarterback. Like the rest of his teammates, he will have to prove that he and Penn State are capable of derailing both Michigan and Ohio State.

Do that and maybe it’s James Franklin and the Nittany Lions cashing in with their first national championship since 1986.

USC Trojans

Record in 2022: 11-3

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 13

My thoughts: Caleb Williams is a transcendent talent at quarterback. The Trojans signed another five-star signal-caller in Malachi Nelson in the 2023 class. Still, this feels like boom or bust for Lincoln Riley and USC. That Alex Grinch defense has to take steps forward this season and help morph the Trojans into a legitimate national title contender with Williams playing quarterback.

LSU Tigers

Record in 2022: 10-4

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 15

My thoughts: Can Jayden Daniels elevate LSU back into the CFP? In his first season with Brian Kelly and the Tigers, he took LSU to 10 wins, an upset of Alabama and into the SEC Championship game. If Georgia comes back down to Earth a little bit and Alabama’s loss of No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Bryce Young takes some growing, then maybe LSU is the team to beat in the SEC.

Florida State Seminoles

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 10-3

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 10

My thoughts: Florida State is back where Seminole fans like it: with legitimate ACC title aspirations and hopes of grandeur. Jordan Travis is a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback and game-wrecking defensive end Jared Verse is back as well. Now, can the ‘Noles erase the inconsistency issues that plagued them in 2022 during a three-game October losing streak against Wake Forest, North Carolina State and Clemson?

Washington Huskies

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 8

My thoughts: Like Joel Klatt, I’m a big, big fan of Michael Penix Jr.’s game. I’d also love to see Washington crash the College Football Playoff party like the Huskies did back in the 2016 season. That’s also the last time a Pac-12 team made it into the CFP.

If the Huskies get there, they’ll have earned their way. Washington opens against a 10-win Boise State team from last season and has the travel to Michigan State in the nonconference. Then, Washington has league games against Oregon, USC and Utah. All of the perceived heavy hitters are on the Huskies’ league slate. That’ll be tough to navigate.

Tennessee Volunteers

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 11-2

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 6

My thoughts: This feels like the year that Josh Heupel and Tennessee either demonstrate they have staying power or remind us that this is a Volunteers program that hasn’t been winning double-figure games with any kind of regularity.

It’s also an important bridge year for Joe Milton III to prized five-star quarterback recruit Nico Iamaleava. Milton III showcased his potential chops for this season with an Orange Bowl MVP performance in Tennessee’s bowl win over Clemson.

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 10-4

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 11

My thoughts: Starting right where they finished, eh? An injury to quarterback Cameron Rising in the Rose Bowl against Penn State put a damper on the end of the season for Utah.

Still, what a win over USC in the Pac-12 Championship game. This is the team out West that doesn’t seem to get the same national buzz as say a USC or an Oregon. Don’t count out the Utes to be right back in the thick of things for both a Pac-12 title and a CFP berth.

Oregon Ducks

Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 10-3

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 16

My thoughts: After what Georgia did to TCU in the CFP national championship game, maybe that season opener against the Dawgs makes a little more sense now. All in all, a good debut season for Dan Lanning in Eugene, Ore.

Following that Georgia debacle to open up 2022, Oregon won eight straight to leap right into Pac-12 contention. Losses against Washington and Oregon State in two of their final three games cost the Ducks a Pac-12 Championship game berth and showed us that this program might need to learn how to close.

It’s one of the most talented rosters in the Pac-12, though I have my doubts about Bo Nix being the quarterback that’s leading Oregon to a Pac-12 championship.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record in 2022: 9-4

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 18

My thoughts: Notre Dame took a while to get going in 2022 in the first full season under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Fighting Irish opened up at Ohio State, which there’s no shame losing there. But, Notre Dame followed it up with a loss to Marshall and then a loss to Stanford within its first six games.

The Irish won six of their final seven, including the Gator Bowl, 45-38, over South Carolina to turn what looked like it might be an awful season into one that Notre Dame fans could stomach. Now, with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman in the fold, the Irish are one of my national title dark horse candidates.

Clemson Tigers

Record in 2022: 11-3

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 12

My thoughts: After a stretch of six consecutive ACC championships, Pittsburgh ended that run of dominance in 2021. The Tigers got back to their championship-winning ways, capturing the league crown over North Carolina last season.

Now, Dabo Swinney and Clemson want that return trip to the CFP. Is Cade Klubnik the man to do it for the Tigers? Is Florida State once again a legitimate roadblock?

TCU Horned Frogs

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 13-2

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 2

My thoughts: Count me in the camp that thinks TCU caught lightning in a bottle in 2022. I’d love to see the Horned Frogs stick around with staying power under head coach Sonny Dykes. Chandler Morris should be solid at quarterback and perhaps TCU is right back in the mix in the Big 12. I tend to think TCU is in the rung behind Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State, but we shall see.

Oregon State Beavers

Record in 2022: 10-3

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 17

My thoughts: Isn’t it just fun seeing Oregon State be competitive? After years as a laughing stock, what a nice change of scenery for everyone that’s not an Oregon Duck fan.

I’m also here for the turnaround story for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. A former five-star signee at Clemson, it just never totally materialized there. Now, he comes to Oregon State with a fresh start in a place that is really, really excited he’s there. This feels like the beginnings of a Spencer Rattler to South Carolina type of story.

Texas Longhorns

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Record in 2022: 8-5

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 25

My thoughts: Can Quinn Ewers take the leap forward? If the answer is yes, then Texas has the weapons with wide receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington and tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders to go win the Big 12.

The defense was middling nationally a year ago, so there’s improvement that needs to be had there as well. If each of those two things come together for Steve Sarkisian and Texas, there’s no reason UT can’t win its first conference crown since 2009.

Kansas State Wildcats

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 10-4

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 14

My thoughts: What is life like after star, do-it-all running back Deuce Vaughn? K-State thinks it found a suitable replacement via the transfer portal in former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward. Will Howard looks like he’s ready to be one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks. Chris Klieman can coach some football, too. After stunning TCU in the 2022 Big 12 championship game, KSU will be a factor in the Big 12 race once again in 2023.

Oklahoma Sooners

Record in 2022: 6-7

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: Unranked

My thoughts: After the first losing season since 1998, what does second-year head coach Brent Venables have up his sleeve? OU can’t be that bad again defensively with Venables calling the shots, right?

Oklahoma got busy with a transfer portal overhaul this offseason. Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough is someone Sooner fans are very excited about. With Dillon Gabriel back at quarterback, OU should bounce back and contend in the Big 12. If they don’t, there could be trouble ahead for this program under Venables as the Sooners shuffle off into the SEC.

Ole Miss Rebels

Record in 2022: 8-5

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: Unranked, receiving votes

My thoughts: Is it the Spencer Sanders show or still the Jaxson Dart show in 2023? Color me intrigued if it’s Lane Kiffin with a healthy, reinvigorated Spencer Sanders in 2023. The Rebels won’t be a serious factor in the SEC West, but they could be a solid top 25 team like Joel Klatt has them here.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Record in 2022: 9-5

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: Unranked, receiving votes

My thoughts: North Carolina has one of the nation’s top 2024 NFL draft prospects back in quarterback Drake Maye. It seems like national pundits are cautiously optimistic to buy UNC as a serious threat both in the ACC and nationally after the Tar Heels stumbled their way to a 9-5 finish with four straight losses to close last season.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 8-5

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: Unranked, receiving votes

My thoughts: Hey, it’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for! Here’s our Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 22 nationally. A bit lower than USA TODAY Sports’ projection, but safely inside Klatt’s post-spring top 25 all the same.

Iowa is also the highest-ranked Big Ten West squad, indicating that Klatt views the Hawkeyes as the odds-on favorite to play for a Big Ten title this season.

Headlined by quarterback Cade McNamara and wide receiver Kaleb Brown, offensive transfer portal additions have the Black and Gold faithful optimistic that Iowa will be back as a Big Ten title contender in 2023. Paired with what figures to be another fantastic defensive unit, Iowa just might have some juice this coming Fall.

Wisconsin Badgers

Record in 2022: 7-6

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: Unranked

My thoughts: Folks nationally love the addition of SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai at quarterback. Can he pair with new offensive coordinator Phil Longo and transform Wisconsin overnight? It’ll certainly be fascinating to watch Luke Fickell and Wisconsin attempt to do so in 2023.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record in 2022: 8-5

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: Unranked, receiving votes

My thoughts: Joey McGuire arrived in West Texas as someone that was extremely well connected in Texas high school coaching circles. Now, he’s got Red Raider fans believing that Tyler Shough and Texas Tech could be a dark horse candidate in the Big 12.

UCLA Bruins

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record in 2022: 9-4

Final USA TODAY Sports ranking in 2022: No. 21

My thoughts: After winning just 10 games combined in his first three seasons at UCLA, Chip Kelly has now directed the Bruins to an eight-win campaign in 2021 and a nine-win campaign in 2022.

Is five-star signee Dante Moore going to step right in out of Detroit King and win the job for UCLA? He’s in a competition with Ethan Garbers and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee.

Remember, this is the final year in the Pac-12 for both USC and UCLA before they come join the Big Boys in the Big Ten.

