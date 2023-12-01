Joel Klatt: ‘No way the SEC Champ doesn’t go’ to the CFP

As the four-team era of the College Football Playoff comes to a close with the 12-team format taking over in 2024, there’s a chance history is made. Some experts predict scenarios that do not feature any SEC teams. This has never happened before and likely won’t happen under the evolving format.

If No. 1 Georgia wins the SEC Championship over No. 8 Alabama, then the Dawgs would likely hang on to the top spot in the rankings and ride that into the playoffs. However, if the Crimson Tide win in upset fashion, there’s belief that both teams could be left out.

Joel Klatt, however, recently argued on his podcast that “there is no way that the SEC champ doesn’t go [to the playoffs]. Alabama is in in that scenario.”

What Klatt is saying is that if Alabama gets the upset, then the Tide should not be a victim of the College Football Playoff Committee pleasing the masses by playing politics with head-to-head matchups and resumes. If they want the four best teams, a one-loss Alabama team with a win over No. 1 Georgia on a neutral field deserves to be in the playoff.

"I firmly believe that there is no way that the SEC champ doesn't go. Alabama is in in that scenario."

