Joel Klatt has a new No. 1 after Week 5: Where did Ohio State land?

Ohio State was off this week and it was probably a good thing after such an emotional victory over Notre Dame. A week to refocus and let the bodies heal up as the Buckeyes prepare for the meat of the Big Ten schedule.

However, there is college football outside of Columbus and some games were indeed played this week. As he does each week, FOX sports’ Joel Klatt ranks his top 10. It’s his personal opinion so not everyone will agree with his perspective, but we tend to listen when Klatt speaks as he is one of the more knowledgeable voices in the sport.

How does the Fox college analyst see things after a week of close calls and blowouts? Let’s take a look and see how his list shakes out and where he sees Ohio State at this point in the season.

Teams just outside Klatt's rankings

Teams just outside the Klatt’s top ten

North Carolina Tarheels

Washington State Cougars

Alabama Crimson Tide

Miami Hurricanes

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

What we think

People are going to bash Notre Dame for struggling against Duke, but let’s give the Blue Devils and the Irish some respect here. Both are really good teams. Alabama finally looked like Alabama and the Tide isn’t out of the playoff picture just yet. There is a clear path to the SEC championship game. Miami has a nice win over Texas A&M, but not much more. Washington State has wins over two top-25 teams and owns a 4-0 record. Finally, North Carolina also sits at 4-0, but doesn’t really have a marquee win.

No. 10 - Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)

What we think:

Oklahoma is quietly taking care of business as it continues to rebound from an underwhelming 2022. Sooner quarterback Dillon Gabriel can sling the rock with the best of them. This week’s match-up with Texas will give us a better idea of just how good Brent Venables’ team really is.

No. 9 - USC Trojans (5-0)

What we think:

The USC offense is really good. Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams is making a push to win a second Heisman. The USC defense? That’s entirely different story, and it’s not good.

No. 8 - Oregon Ducks (5-0)

What we think:

Oregon continues to cruise through the first part of its schedule. The Ducks get a bye week with a trip to Seattle on the horizon to face the Huskies. Bo Nix has been spectacular and the defense looks much improved.

No. 7 - Washington Huskies (5-0)

What we think:

After looking like the class of the Pac-12 early on, the Washington defense is showing signs of weakness. Cal and Arizona put up a combined 56 points in back-to-back weeks. But hey, the Husky offense keeps outscoring opponents. Washington gets a bye week before hosting Oregon.

No. 6 - Florida State Seminoles (4-0)

What we think:

Florida State has the talent to be a national title contender. We’re just not sure the ‘Noles have the focus needed to get there.

No. 5 - Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)

What we think:

Penn State keeps on rolling. Yeah, we know the Nittany Lions struggled in the first half against Northwestern, but the final score told a different story. This is James Franklin’s best team in recent memory.

No. 4 - Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)

What we think:

Ohio State got a week off to rest up for a pesky Maryland squad that also happens to be undefeated. The Buckeyes have more talent from top to bottom, but can they stay focused on the Terrapins and not get caught looking ahead to a showdown with Penn State later in October?

No. 3 - Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)

What we think:

Georgia has the talent on paper, but the Bulldogs seem to be playing uninspired football at the present time. It feels like the defending champs can turn it on any time they want, but only playing one half of football could come back to bite them in a hurry.

No. 2 - Texas Longhorns (5-0)

What we think:

If Texas can get by the Sooners this Saturday in the Red River Rivalry, it should be clear sailing to a College Football Playoff berth.

No. 1 - Michigan Wolverines (5-0)

What we think:

Michigan is yet to play great competition, but in its win over Nebraska, the Wolverines finally looked like the team everyone thought it would be. Jim Harbaugh’s team is playing with a great deal of confidence right now — unfortunately.

