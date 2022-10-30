Joel Klatt names his top four college football teams after Week 9

It’s hard to believe, but we are now nine weeks into the college football season and there are only six undefeated teams left. Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, and TCU are all trying to position themselves to be a part of the College Football Playoff with just a month of the season left.

But there’s only room for four and there are one-loss teams like Alabama, USC, and Oregon might also have a thing or two to say about the teams invited to the party.

Fox’s Joel Klatt has seen many of the teams elbowing each other for a chance at the national title, and every week he gives us his opinion on which squads are the best. He usually does it by ranking each one, but this time he simply gave us all his top four teams.

Here are the top four teams according to Joel Klatt after Week 9 in no particular order.

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Michigan defenders take the field during Michigan’s 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Game

Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7

Next Up

at Rutgers

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers scored a touchdown against Florida. Syndication Online Athens

Last Game

Won vs. Florida, 42-20

Next Up

vs. Tennessee

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) lines up the offense during the first half of the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Last Game

Won at Penn State, 44-31

Next Up

at Northwestern

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jaylen Wright (20) reacts after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Game

Won vs. Kentucky, 44-6

Next Up

at Georgia

The top 4 are very clear!

– @Vol_Football

– @OhioStateFB

– @GeorgiaFootball

– @UMichFootball

Ordering them is difficult as they are all very good…some will value wins…some will value balance…some will look at weaknesses…It is the eye of the beholder! — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) October 30, 2022

