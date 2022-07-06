Joel Klatt names his Top 5: Where does Notre Dame land?

The season is rapidly approaching, teams are gearing up for fall camp and putting the final touches on their team preparations. Not only are teams getting ready for the campaign but analysts are as well. FOX Sports analysts Joel Klatt is doing the same, who recently joined Colin Cowherd on The Volume and revealed his Top 5 teams heading into the season. Find out where Notre Dame lands along with the rest of the best teams in the country.

#5 Utah Utes

Utah Utes players honor a pair of fallen teammates during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl

#4 Notre Dame

head coach Marcus Freeman leads players out of the tunnel during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring NCAA college football game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)

#3 Texas A&M

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

#2 Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud celebrates after a touchdown during the Buckeyes’ comeback win over Utah on Saturday in the Rose Bowl.

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

#1 Alabama

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

