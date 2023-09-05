Joel Klatt names biggest win, biggest statement of CFB Week 1

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt has a lot of games to choose from as the biggest win, the biggest statement, and the best performance of Week 1.

Klatt certainly isn’t giving high praise to any part of Georgia’s season opening victory over UT Martin. The Bulldogs will have chances to impress Klatt and the rest of the college football world later in the season.

The Florida State Seminoles proved Joel Klatt wrong in Week 1. He was higher on LSU than Florida State in the preseason.

Who team or player earned Joel Klatt’s vote as the biggest win, biggest statement and best performance of Week 1?

Biggest win: Colorado over TCU

Colorado got a massive victory at TCU in Week 1. The Buffaloes are looking to turn their program around under first year head coach Deion Sanders. So far, so good for Colorado. Joel Klatt may have a little bit of bias as he played quarterback at Colorado.

Biggest statement: Florida State dominates LSU in second half

The LSU Tigers entered the 2023 college football season as a national championship contender. It is not often that a potential championship team allows 31 consecutive points, but that’s exactly what happened in LSU’s defeat to Florida State. The Seminoles and star quarterback Jordan Travis deserve a lot of credit for executing well in the second half against LSU.

Best performance: Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders looked the part against TCU. Hunter played both ways. He recorded 11 catches for 117 receiving yards and had an interception. Sanders threw for 510 passing yards and four passing touchdowns.

Top college football games of Week 2

Here’s what we consider to be the top five games of Week 2 (all times are E.T.)

1. Texas at Alabama (7:30 p.m.)

2. Texas A&M at Miami (3:30 p.m.)

3. Mississippi at Tulane (3:30 p.m.)

4. Oregon at Texas Tech (7:00 p.m.)

5. Notre Dame at NC State (noon)

