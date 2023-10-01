Joel Klatt moves Texas up in his college football rankings after Week 5

After No. 3 Texas dominated No. 24 Kansas 40-14 in Week 5, many college football fans and analysts are making the argument that the Longhorns should move up in the rankings.

It’s hard to argue against. Texas has a strong resume thus far and other programs have suffered close calls or mediocre play recently. Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes the Longhorns have proven they are the No. 2 team in the country after Week 5.

Klatt released his updated rankings early Sunday morning. Michigan took the top spot, followed by Texas, Georgia and Ohio State. Here’s a look at his top 10 teams.

