Joel Klatt moves Oregon Ducks up in his ranking of top schools
With the end of the regular season finally here, and conference championship week in front of us, things are bound to get pretty crazy across the nation over the next few days.
While a lot of upset possibilities are there, it won’t even take crazy results for the discourse to go a bit wild as we prepare for what the final College Football Playoff rankings will look like a week from now.
One thing that we’ve liked to do all season long is take a look at some notable analysts and see how they view the top teams in the nation, rather than just focusing on the polls and various rankings in the sport. One analyst we’ve followed from the start of the year until now is Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, who has called several Oregon games this year and seems to have a good read on the program.
Here’s how Klatt ranks his top teams in the nation after Week 13:
Michigan Wolverines
Week 13 Result: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 2
Georgia Bulldogs
Week 13 Result: 31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 1
Washington Huskies
Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 4
Oregon Ducks
Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 5
Texas Longhorns
Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 6
Ohio State Buckeyes
Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 3
Alabama Crimson Tide
Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 7
Florida State Seminoles
Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 8
Penn State Nittany Lions
Week 13 Result: 42-0 Win vs. Michigan State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11
Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 10
Ole Miss Rebels
Week 13 Result: 17-7 Win vs. Mississippi State
Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12
Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A