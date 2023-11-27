Joel Klatt moves Oregon Ducks up in his ranking of top schools

With the end of the regular season finally here, and conference championship week in front of us, things are bound to get pretty crazy across the nation over the next few days.

While a lot of upset possibilities are there, it won’t even take crazy results for the discourse to go a bit wild as we prepare for what the final College Football Playoff rankings will look like a week from now.

One thing that we’ve liked to do all season long is take a look at some notable analysts and see how they view the top teams in the nation, rather than just focusing on the polls and various rankings in the sport. One analyst we’ve followed from the start of the year until now is Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, who has called several Oregon games this year and seems to have a good read on the program.

Here’s how Klatt ranks his top teams in the nation after Week 13:

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Win vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 3

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 2

Georgia Bulldogs

Week 13 Result: 31-23 Win vs. Georgia Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 1

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 1

Week 13 Result: 24-21 Win vs. Washington State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 4

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 4

Week 13 Result: 31-7 Win vs. No. 16 Oregon State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 6

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 5

Week 13 Result: 57-7 Win vs. Texas Tech

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 7

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 6

Week 13 Result: 30-24 Loss vs. No. 3 Michigan

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 2

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 3

Week 13 Result: 27-24 Win vs. Auburn

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 8

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 7

Week 13 Result: 24-15 Win vs. Florida

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 5

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 8

Penn State Nittany Lions

Week 13 Result: 42-0 Win vs. Michigan State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 11

Previous Klatt Ranking: No. 10

Ole Miss Rebels

Week 13 Result: 17-7 Win vs. Mississippi State

Previous Playoff Ranking: No. 12

Previous Klatt Ranking: N/A

