Joel Klatt moves Ohio State up in his latest top ten college football rankings

Now that a very chaotic week of the college football season has ended, many in the media are left to pick up the pieces of what they thought the world order of college football looked like. There were unexpected close games and upsets throughout the sport, and what everyone thought they knew has been turned upside down.

We like to follow Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt when it comes to a sensible and analytical look at what things look like in college football. He shares his personal top ten college football rankings after each week and he has shuffled things a bit after a very tumultuous Week 2, including where he thinks Ohio State sits after a cruise control type of win against Arkansas State.

Here is a look at what he believes the top ten teams are in college football after two weeks of play.

Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns pack the stands for the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

Not Ranked

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter during the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Central Michigan Chippewa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oka., Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. OSU won 58-44. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

Not Ranked

Michigan State Spartans

MSU LB Jacoby Windmon sacks WMU QB Jack Salopek Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, during the season opener against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Jacoby had four sacks. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

Not Ranked

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) before during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 7 (no change)

Story continues

Clemson Tigers

Sep 10, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Kobe Pace (7) runs against Furman Paladins safety Jack Rhodes (15) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 4 (down two spot)

USC Trojans

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 8 (up three spots)

Michigan Wolverines

Three Big Ten coaches that are primed for head jobs | Buckeyes Wire

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive line coach Sherrone Moore (left), head coach Jim Harbaugh (center), and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 5 (up one spot)

Alabama Crimson Tide

Sep 10, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) tackles Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half of the Longhorns’ game against the Crimson Tide at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Alabama won the game 20-19 with a late field goal. Credit: Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 1 (down two spots)

Ohio State Buckeyes

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers (22) celebrates his sack with defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the second half against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 3 (up one spot)

Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 10, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) runs the ball against the Samford Bulldogs during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week’s Joel Klatt ranking

No. 2 (up one spot)

[listicle id=96194]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire